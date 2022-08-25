https://sputniknews.com/20220825/smuggler-caught-with-60-reptiles-in-pants-in-750000-scheme-pleads-guilty---report-1099987730.html

Smuggler Caught With 60 Reptiles in Pants in $750,000 Scheme Pleads Guilty - Report

Smuggler Caught With 60 Reptiles in Pants in $750,000 Scheme Pleads Guilty - Report

In March 2022, a man from Southern California was caught transporting 60 reptiles and lizards in his trousers as part of a massive scheme to smuggle 1,700... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-25T13:12+0000

2022-08-25T13:12+0000

2022-08-25T13:12+0000

india

smuggle

smugglers

animal

reptile

reptiles

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089199315_0:94:1801:1107_1920x0_80_0_0_26cb910fb4b2c8a7ecbe861c8c5ce935.jpg

Jose Manuel Perez, the mastermind behind a $750,000 reptile smuggling scheme, is now facing decades in prison, officials told AFP news agency on Thursday.In one such incident, Perez tried to drive from Mexico with 60 creatures secreted placed around his groin and in different elements of his clothes in March this year.When the customs officer questioned him, Perez said that he was transporting his pet lizards in his pockets. Police were shocked to discover 60 reptiles on him, including arboreal alligator lizards, Isthmian dwarf boas, Yucatan box turtles, Mexican box turtles, baby crocodiles and Mexican beaded lizards, which he planned to sell to his clients across the country for over $739,000, according to media reports.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

smuggle, smugglers, animal, reptile, reptiles