UK's National Grid Proposes Paying Factories to Cut Gas Usage in Winter
UK factories to be paid to cut gas usage every winter until 2025 as National Grid is trying to avoid energy shortages during colder months of the year, according to The Telegraph.
National Grid's draft proposals recommend paying of up to £5m in winter for factories that cut production to save gas.
“The gas supply picture is different for this winter, given the current uncertainty about whether sufficient Russian gas will be available to supply continental Europe, which may have consequences for Great Britain's ability to attract gas if needed via the interconnectors at high demand conditions,” National Grid said.
National Grid suggestions aim at preventing the kind of severe shortages that would trigger an official Gas Deficit Emergency (GDE).
"The potential impact on heating capability, gas fired electricity generation, interruption to industrial production and knock-on impacts into wider supply chains that a GDE is capable of causing could result in a major economic and societal impact for the country," National Grid said.
Recently, new predictions from the consultancy Auxilione suggested that the energy price cap will top £6,500 a year in April amid Russian energy giant Gazprom decision to halt gas transportation via the Nord Stream pipeline for several days, from 31 August to 2 September, due to maintenance and technical work, according to The Telegraph.
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which is the main gas supply route to Europe, had been operating at 40% of its capacity since mid-June. Russian energy giant Gazprom attributed its underperformance to the delays in the return of the Siemens turbine from Canada, where it was sent for repairs, due to Western sanctions. On July 25, due to the failure of another turbine, Gazprom further curtailed supplies, with the pipeline currently operating at 20% of its capacity, which is approximately 170 million cubic meters per day.
After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation in Europe deteriorated considerably. Since April 1, UK Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) raised the allowed maximum annual electricity bill limit from 1,400 to 2,000 pounds (from $2195 to $2440), with the next limit revision scheduled for October 2022.