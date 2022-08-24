https://sputniknews.com/20220824/sri-lanka-urges-china-to-dramatically-change-its-stance-on-debt-as-talks-with-imf-begin-1099951362.html

Sri Lanka Urges China to 'Dramatically Change' Its Stance on Debt as Talks With IMF Begin

Sri Lanka Urges China to 'Dramatically Change' Its Stance on Debt as Talks With IMF Begin

Sri Lankan government data suggests that out of $51 billion in foreign debt, loans from China constitute around 10 percent. In comparison, Western-led... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-24T18:28+0000

2022-08-24T18:28+0000

2022-08-24T18:28+0000

world

sri lanka

ranil wickremesinghe

gotabaya rajapaksa

protests

default

trade

china

debt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/14/1097604459_0:1:3073:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_2fbe12ab00cebd13261378b421b50d1f.jpg

Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe has urged China to "dramatically change" its stance on debt relief as the island nation is negotiating hard with creditors to revive the troubled economy.The statement came as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) insisted on an assurance by Sri Lanka's creditors that debt sustainability will be restored.On the eve of beginning of the second round of the negotiations for a multibillion-dollar bailout package for Sri Lanka, the Washington-based lender said that Sri Lanka's public debt is assessed as unsustainable.The $81 billion Sri Lankan economy owes $51 billion to foreign lenders. Western wealth funds and multilateral institutions hold around 80 percent of the total debt, data form the country's Department of External Resources suggests. China, Japan, and India have provided around $14 billion in loans to the island nation. Due to the balance of payments crisis, the country of 22 million defaulted on repayment for this year.The shortages of essential items triggered massive protests in Sri Lanka, forcing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country on July 14 and resign from his post.

sri lanka

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

sri lanka, ranil wickremesinghe, gotabaya rajapaksa, protests, default, trade, china, debt