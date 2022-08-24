https://sputniknews.com/20220824/shoigu-slowdown-of-moscow-op-in-ukraines-pace-a-conscious-decision-to-minimize-civilian-casualties-1099931363.html

Shoigu: Slowdown of Moscow Op in Ukraine's Pace a Conscious Decision to Minimize Civilian Casualties

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that slowing down the pace of the offensive during a special military operation in Ukraine is a conscious decision, it is due to the desire to minimize civilian casualties.According to him, the Russian military "organized systematic work on establishing peaceful life in the liberated territories." Russia continues its special operation to demilitarize and de­-Nazify Ukraine, which was ordered by President Vladimir Putin on February 24 following a request from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect them from Kiev’s atrocities. Russia has repeatedly said that the special operation it launched in Ukraine, which is in its sixth month, seeks to solely destroy the country's military infrastructure and that civilians are not in danger.Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine, which, in turn, resulted in skyrocketing energy and food prices around the world.

