Shoigu: Slowdown of Moscow Op in Ukraine's Pace a Conscious Decision to Minimize Civilian Casualties

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived on a working visit to Uzbekistan, where a meeting of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states takes place.
07:28 GMT 24.08.2022 (Updated: 08:16 GMT 24.08.2022)
On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived on a working visit to Uzbekistan, where a meeting of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states takes place.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that slowing down the pace of the offensive during a special military operation in Ukraine is a conscious decision, it is due to the desire to minimize civilian casualties.
"Throughout the special operation, we have strictly observed the norms of humanitarian law. Strikes are carried out with high-precision weapons on objects of the military infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - control points, airfields, warehouses, fortified areas, objects of the military-industrial complex. At the same time, everything is being done to avoid civilian casualties. Of course, this slows down the pace of the offensive, but we are doing it consciously," Shoigu said.
According to him, the Russian military "organized systematic work on establishing peaceful life in the liberated territories."
"We are providing humanitarian assistance, restoring infrastructure and life support systems," the Russian Defense Minister said.
Russia continues its special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, which was ordered by President Vladimir Putin on February 24 following a request from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect them from Kiev’s atrocities.
Russia has repeatedly said that the special operation it launched in Ukraine, which is in its sixth month, seeks to solely destroy the country's military infrastructure and that civilians are not in danger.
Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine, which, in turn, resulted in skyrocketing energy and food prices around the world.