Northrop Grumman, Terma in Denmark Sign Deal to Train NATO Pilots on 5th Generation Jets

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Northrop Grumman has signed an agreement with the Terma company in Denmark to cooperate on training NATO pilots to operate fourth and... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Northrop Grumman Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding with [the] Danish company Terma to cooperate on electronic warfare (EW) simulation and training opportunities in Northern Europe," the release said on Wednesday.Northrop Grumman’s simulation and training capabilities will be a key EW element in providing realistic air combat training for fourth and fifth generation aircraft, the release explained.Northrop Grumman’s simulation and training capabilities will provide a modern, reactive battle space environment to help in training military personnel in identifying and countering enemy missile or artillery threats, the release said.

