https://sputniknews.com/20220824/japan-mulls-building-new-nuclear-plants-in-policy-u-turn-reports-say-1099940225.html

Japan Mulls Building New Nuclear Plants in Policy U-Turn, Reports Say

Japan Mulls Building New Nuclear Plants in Policy U-Turn, Reports Say

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered on Wednesday the development of next-generation nuclear power plants to address rising energy... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-24T12:16+0000

2022-08-24T12:16+0000

2022-08-24T12:16+0000

world

japan

npp

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105946/86/1059468640_0:154:3009:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_afab6d242e9aba5aa71202992ba434e3.jpg

Kishida announced the controversial move that he said would help his country meet its 2050 decarbonization goals during a conference on industrial transformation, according to Japanese Kyodo news agency. Kishida gave regulators until the end of the year to come up with a strategy.Japan limited the lifespan of existing nuclear plants to 40 years following the 2011 meltdown at the Fukushima plant. The new policy may also allow extending their operational period by 20 years after safety screening and upgrades.Most of Japan's nuclear power reactors were suspended for safety checks under new standards after the Fukushima disaster. Seventeen reactors have since passed safety screenings and 10 are already operational. The government is considering bringing another seven reactors back online early next year to address possible energy shortages.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japan, npp