International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20220823/wildfires-in-russias-ryazan-region-destroy-2100-acres-over-last-24-hours-1099904674.html
Wildfires in Russia's Ryazan Region Destroy 2,100 Acres Over Last 24 Hours
Wildfires in Russia's Ryazan Region Destroy 2,100 Acres Over Last 24 Hours
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The area of wildfires in Russia's Ryazan region has expanded by almost 850 hectares (2,100 acres) over the past day and swept a total of... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-23T13:07+0000
2022-08-23T13:07+0000
russia
wildfires
ryazan region
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099824306_0:171:3033:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_af1a7d7459b671e04c841540f031449c.jpg
"As of 03:00 GMT on Monday, the area of forest fires in the Ryazan Region spread to over 8,620 hectares, and by 07:00 GMT on Tuesday it spread over 9,470 hectares," the spokesman said.The region introduced a state of emergency on Monday.Last week, the regional government said that a dry thunderstorm, a natural phenomenon occurring in dry conditions and low humidity, ignited wildfires in the area.The Federal Agency for Forestry (Rosleskhoz) blamed the region's forestry authorities for hiding the real scale of forest fires, which did not allow for the timely build-up of the federal firefighting forces.
ryazan region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099824306_151:0:2882:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0818a1e9b08d5d1be2822255e482d411.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wildfires, ryazan region
wildfires, ryazan region

Wildfires in Russia's Ryazan Region Destroy 2,100 Acres Over Last 24 Hours

13:07 GMT 23.08.2022
© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov / Go to the photo bankWildfires in Russia's Ryazan region, August 2022
Wildfires in Russia's Ryazan region, August 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2022
© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The area of wildfires in Russia's Ryazan region has expanded by almost 850 hectares (2,100 acres) over the past day and swept a total of 9,400 hectares (23,200 acres), the emergency services said on Tuesday.
"As of 03:00 GMT on Monday, the area of forest fires in the Ryazan Region spread to over 8,620 hectares, and by 07:00 GMT on Tuesday it spread over 9,470 hectares," the spokesman said.
The region introduced a state of emergency on Monday.
Last week, the regional government said that a dry thunderstorm, a natural phenomenon occurring in dry conditions and low humidity, ignited wildfires in the area.
The Federal Agency for Forestry (Rosleskhoz) blamed the region's forestry authorities for hiding the real scale of forest fires, which did not allow for the timely build-up of the federal firefighting forces.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала