International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220823/russian-ambassador-to-japan-urges-tokyo-to-stop-dismantling-bilateral-relations-1099885391.html
Russian Ambassador to Japan Urges Tokyo to Stop 'Dismantling' Bilateral Relations
Russian Ambassador to Japan Urges Tokyo to Stop 'Dismantling' Bilateral Relations
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan should reconsider its determination to impose sanctions on Russia and stop "dismantling" bilateral ties, as it rules out the chances... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-23T07:23+0000
2022-08-23T07:23+0000
world
russia
japan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099885228_0:45:2951:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_cc70be993fd63a9219c6d95a3a60374a.jpg
"Japan’s leadership decided to proceed with the sanctions pressure on Russia. This is an unfriendly, short-sighted, and counterproductive step," the top diplomat said on social media.Galuzin stressed that Tokyo's new foreign policy course in response to Russian special operation in Ukraine fails to impact the Russian economy, but pushes the prospects of returning the Russian-Japanese relations to normal even further.Japan has imposed several packages of sanctions against Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine. Earlier on Tuesday, the Japanese government reportedly held a meeting to discuss further steps in light of the recent developments in Ukraine, during which they reaffirmed their commitment to engage with the G7 countries on the Russia sanctions. Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, in turn, told reporters that the cabinet did not discuss any new sanctions against Russia.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099885228_126:0:2857:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_738c49404cd7b78251f2acf70813d940.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, japan
russia, japan

Russian Ambassador to Japan Urges Tokyo to Stop 'Dismantling' Bilateral Relations

07:23 GMT 23.08.2022
© AP Photo / Kazuhiro NogiJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe standing between flags of Russia, left, and Japan waits for the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin at a hot springs resort for their meeting in Nagato, Japan, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe standing between flags of Russia, left, and Japan waits for the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin at a hot springs resort for their meeting in Nagato, Japan, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2022
© AP Photo / Kazuhiro Nogi
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan should reconsider its determination to impose sanctions on Russia and stop "dismantling" bilateral ties, as it rules out the chances of any normalization, Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin said on Tuesday.
"Japan’s leadership decided to proceed with the sanctions pressure on Russia. This is an unfriendly, short-sighted, and counterproductive step," the top diplomat said on social media.
Galuzin stressed that Tokyo's new foreign policy course in response to Russian special operation in Ukraine fails to impact the Russian economy, but pushes the prospects of returning the Russian-Japanese relations to normal even further.
"We urge the Japanese side to adopt a rational and realistic approach and stop dismantling Russian-Japanese ties, which is not beneficial to Japan itself," Galuzin noted.
Japan has imposed several packages of sanctions against Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine. Earlier on Tuesday, the Japanese government reportedly held a meeting to discuss further steps in light of the recent developments in Ukraine, during which they reaffirmed their commitment to engage with the G7 countries on the Russia sanctions. Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, in turn, told reporters that the cabinet did not discuss any new sanctions against Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала