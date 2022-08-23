International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220823/kazakh-foreign-ministry-summoned-ukrainian-ambassador-to-protest-over-remarks-on-russians-1099891588.html
Kazakh Foreign Ministry Summoned Ukrainian Ambassador to Protest Over Remarks on Russians
Kazakh Foreign Ministry Summoned Ukrainian Ambassador to Protest Over Remarks on Russians
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - The Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Petro Vrublevsky to express a protest over his... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-23T10:17+0000
2022-08-23T10:17+0000
world
ukraine
kazakhstan
ambassador
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105455/43/1054554306_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0f866ce0781ddc57858ef24e04f793a1.jpg
"The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a meeting between Deputy Minister ... and the ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan ... During the meeting, the ambassador was protested in connection with his statements in an interview on August 21 of this year with Kazakh blogger," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry slammed the remarks as unacceptable and incompatible with the activities of the ambassador of a foreign state.Meanwhile, the Association of Russian, Slavic and Cossack Organizations of Kazakhstan (ARSK) urged the Kazakh foreign ministry to declare Vrublevsky persona non grata because of the statements he made calling for the murder of Russians.The association also asked the Kazakh prosecutor's office to verify the fact of the distribution of Vrublevsky's statement on social media and bring to justice all those involved in the production and publication of the video.A video, published on social media earlier in August, features a man, who is believed to be the Ukrainian ambassador to Kazakhstan, saying that Kiev is trying to kill as many Russians as possible.On February 24, Russia began the military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up its military support for Kiev. Moreover, Western governments and media launched a disinformation campaign regarding the hostilities in Ukraine and started disseminating Russophobic sentiments in the society, Moscow warned.
ukraine
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105455/43/1054554306_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5ef4a9969593684921adcdfbd02f9e7d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, kazakhstan, ambassador
ukraine, kazakhstan, ambassador

Kazakh Foreign Ministry Summoned Ukrainian Ambassador to Protest Over Remarks on Russians

10:17 GMT 23.08.2022
© Sputnik / Bolat Shaykhinov / Go to the photo bankMeeting of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Astana
Meeting of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Astana - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2022
© Sputnik / Bolat Shaykhinov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - The Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Petro Vrublevsky to express a protest over his recent remarks regarding Russians.
"The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a meeting between Deputy Minister ... and the ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan ... During the meeting, the ambassador was protested in connection with his statements in an interview on August 21 of this year with Kazakh blogger," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry slammed the remarks as unacceptable and incompatible with the activities of the ambassador of a foreign state.
Meanwhile, the Association of Russian, Slavic and Cossack Organizations of Kazakhstan (ARSK) urged the Kazakh foreign ministry to declare Vrublevsky persona non grata because of the statements he made calling for the murder of Russians.
"Such statements are incompatible with the ambassador's status and diplomatic ethics. Such a demarche encroaches on the peace and harmony in our country, where over 120 ethnic groups, including Russians and Ukrainians, live in peace and friendship. In this regard, the ARSK is demanding that the Kazakh Foreign Ministry declare Ukrainian Ambassador Vrublevsky persona non grata," a statement published by ARSK head Volodymyr Bozhko on social networks read.
The association also asked the Kazakh prosecutor's office to verify the fact of the distribution of Vrublevsky's statement on social media and bring to justice all those involved in the production and publication of the video.
A video, published on social media earlier in August, features a man, who is believed to be the Ukrainian ambassador to Kazakhstan, saying that Kiev is trying to kill as many Russians as possible.
On February 24, Russia began the military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up its military support for Kiev. Moreover, Western governments and media launched a disinformation campaign regarding the hostilities in Ukraine and started disseminating Russophobic sentiments in the society, Moscow warned.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала