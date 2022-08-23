https://sputniknews.com/20220823/kazakh-foreign-ministry-summoned-ukrainian-ambassador-to-protest-over-remarks-on-russians-1099891588.html

Kazakh Foreign Ministry Summoned Ukrainian Ambassador to Protest Over Remarks on Russians

Kazakh Foreign Ministry Summoned Ukrainian Ambassador to Protest Over Remarks on Russians

NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - The Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Petro Vrublevsky to express a protest over his... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-23T10:17+0000

2022-08-23T10:17+0000

2022-08-23T10:17+0000

world

ukraine

kazakhstan

ambassador

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105455/43/1054554306_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0f866ce0781ddc57858ef24e04f793a1.jpg

"The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a meeting between Deputy Minister ... and the ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan ... During the meeting, the ambassador was protested in connection with his statements in an interview on August 21 of this year with Kazakh blogger," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry slammed the remarks as unacceptable and incompatible with the activities of the ambassador of a foreign state.Meanwhile, the Association of Russian, Slavic and Cossack Organizations of Kazakhstan (ARSK) urged the Kazakh foreign ministry to declare Vrublevsky persona non grata because of the statements he made calling for the murder of Russians.The association also asked the Kazakh prosecutor's office to verify the fact of the distribution of Vrublevsky's statement on social media and bring to justice all those involved in the production and publication of the video.A video, published on social media earlier in August, features a man, who is believed to be the Ukrainian ambassador to Kazakhstan, saying that Kiev is trying to kill as many Russians as possible.On February 24, Russia began the military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up its military support for Kiev. Moreover, Western governments and media launched a disinformation campaign regarding the hostilities in Ukraine and started disseminating Russophobic sentiments in the society, Moscow warned.

ukraine

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, kazakhstan, ambassador