European Dietitians Support Authorization of Insects as 'Novel Food'

European Dietitians Support Authorization of Insects as 'Novel Food'

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The authorization of several insects as "novel food" by the European Commission has been met with certain cultural misunderstanding among...

"Insect-based foods are interesting in terms of proteins and minerals. They are complete, lean foods that contain very little fat, with a good distribution of fatty acids. Amino acids, essential to our body, are present and well-distributed while they are partially lacking in vegetables for example," de Smet said.According to the dietitian, insects are expected to be increasingly used in healthy cooking due to their benefits. Moreover, insects rich in protein can become a good substitute for animal meat and, consequently, help the humanity spare cattle and other large animals, with a less effect on the environment, Chloe De Smet added.Despite fear of the unknown, many Europeans have already started consuming the authorized insects, mainly in the form of meals used as additive or ingredients for baked products, such as protein bars, pasta, chocolates, shortbread, salted or sweet biscuits, De Smet added. There are even restaurants in European capitals that serve cuisine primarily made from insects and, thus, enjoy popularity among animal rights activists.To date, the European Union has approved three types of insects as "novel food." Those include house cricket, yellow mealworm and migratory locus. The Food and Agriculture Organization has recognized insects as a healthy food source, since they contain high fat, protein, vitamin, fibre and minerals. Moreover, rearing insects for food contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, food waste, use of water and arable lands worldwide.

