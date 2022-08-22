https://sputniknews.com/20220822/china-to-hold-live-fire-drills-in-east-china-sea-from-august-23-24-1099863603.html

China to Hold Live-Fire Drills in East China Sea From August 23-24

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will hold another round of live-fire military drills in several areas of the East China Sea off the coast of the eastern Zhejiang... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International

The exercises near the Daishan island are scheduled for Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time (06:00-10:00 GMT). Live-fire drills off the coast of the Langgangshan island will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday."Ships will be banned from entering the zones during the exercises," the maritime authority said.No additional details were provided.Last week, the maritime authority said that Beijing would hold new live-fire military exercises in the East China Sea not far from Zhejiang province in the country's east on Monday.Since early August, China has carried out several large-scale military exercises in Taiwan's waters and airspace in response to the visits of high-ranking US officials. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a delegation to Taipei from August 2-3 and Senator Ed Markey from August 14-15.China had repeatedly opposed visits of senior US officials to the island, as it considers Taiwan part of its territory and protests any direct official foreign contacts with Taipei.

