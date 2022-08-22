International
https://sputniknews.com/20220822/china-to-hold-live-fire-drills-in-east-china-sea-from-august-23-24-1099863603.html
China to Hold Live-Fire Drills in East China Sea From August 23-24
China to Hold Live-Fire Drills in East China Sea From August 23-24
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will hold another round of live-fire military drills in several areas of the East China Sea off the coast of the eastern Zhejiang... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-22T14:07+0000
2022-08-22T14:08+0000
china
south china sea
drills
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082357876_0:23:1200:698_1920x0_80_0_0_42dfda257437b322419308dc2a78d9e7.jpg
The exercises near the Daishan island are scheduled for Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time (06:00-10:00 GMT). Live-fire drills off the coast of the Langgangshan island will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday."Ships will be banned from entering the zones during the exercises," the maritime authority said.No additional details were provided.Last week, the maritime authority said that Beijing would hold new live-fire military exercises in the East China Sea not far from Zhejiang province in the country's east on Monday.Since early August, China has carried out several large-scale military exercises in Taiwan's waters and airspace in response to the visits of high-ranking US officials. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a delegation to Taipei from August 2-3 and Senator Ed Markey from August 14-15.China had repeatedly opposed visits of senior US officials to the island, as it considers Taiwan part of its territory and protests any direct official foreign contacts with Taipei.
https://sputniknews.com/20220808/china-to-continue-naval-drills-in-yellow-sea-for-1-month-1099371017.html
china
south china sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082357876_120:0:1080:720_1920x0_80_0_0_4ec3781df6ea4eb83e58ae8d588d5dfe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, south china sea, drills
china, south china sea, drills

China to Hold Live-Fire Drills in East China Sea From August 23-24

14:07 GMT 22.08.2022 (Updated: 14:08 GMT 22.08.2022)
© Photo : China Military A naval fleet comprised of the guided-missile destroyers Ningbo (Hull 139) and Taiyuan (Hull 131), as well as the guided-missile frigate Nantong (Hull 601), steams in astern formation in waters of the East China Sea during a maritime training drill in late January, 2021
A naval fleet comprised of the guided-missile destroyers Ningbo (Hull 139) and Taiyuan (Hull 131), as well as the guided-missile frigate Nantong (Hull 601), steams in astern formation in waters of the East China Sea during a maritime training drill in late January, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2022
© Photo : China Military
Subscribe
International
India
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will hold another round of live-fire military drills in several areas of the East China Sea off the coast of the eastern Zhejiang province on August 23-24, China’s maritime safety authority said on Monday.
The exercises near the Daishan island are scheduled for Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time (06:00-10:00 GMT). Live-fire drills off the coast of the Langgangshan island will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"Ships will be banned from entering the zones during the exercises," the maritime authority said.
No additional details were provided.
Last week, the maritime authority said that Beijing would hold new live-fire military exercises in the East China Sea not far from Zhejiang province in the country's east on Monday.
In this April 12, 2018 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Liaoning aircraft carrier is accompanied by navy frigates and submarines conducting an exercises in the South China Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2022
US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
China to Continue Naval Drills in Yellow Sea for 1 Month
8 August, 06:56 GMT
Since early August, China has carried out several large-scale military exercises in Taiwan's waters and airspace in response to the visits of high-ranking US officials. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a delegation to Taipei from August 2-3 and Senator Ed Markey from August 14-15.
China had repeatedly opposed visits of senior US officials to the island, as it considers Taiwan part of its territory and protests any direct official foreign contacts with Taipei.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала