https://sputniknews.com/20220821/turkey-reportedly-neutralizes-dangerous-pkk-militant-in-syria-1099817885.html
Turkey Reportedly Neutralizes Dangerous PKK Militant in Syria
Turkey Reportedly Neutralizes Dangerous PKK Militant in Syria
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish intelligence services have neutralized a dangerous militant of the Kurdistan Workers' Party* (PKK) in northern Syria, Turkish... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-21T10:35+0000
2022-08-21T10:35+0000
2022-08-21T10:35+0000
turkey
kurdistan workers' party (pkk)
syria
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103582/14/1035821419_0:209:4000:2459_1920x0_80_0_0_49c0958641797e794817390e476d6f08.jpg
The militant is Muhyiddin Gulo, a representative of the People's Defense Units — the Syrian wing of the PKK — and one of the leaders of the so-called Hebat Derik military academy for terrorists, according to the news agency. The academy, based in the province of Al-Hasakah in northern Syria, was reportedly carrying out the ideological and combat training of militants.According to Anadolu, Gulo participated in planning attacks on Turkish security forces.The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which wants to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terrorist attacks which Turkey blamed on the Kurds. Since 2016, the Turkish armed forces have been conducting air and ground operations against PKK militants in Syria and Iraq.*The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is outlawed in Turkey.
https://sputniknews.com/20220710/sweden-has-reportedly-prepared-list-of-10-pkk-members-for-extradition-to-turkey-1097162994.html
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103582/14/1035821419_222:0:3778:2667_1920x0_80_0_0_42b7e2ffa6a8b5ae038546f9c72e4137.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkey, kurdistan workers' party (pkk), syria
turkey, kurdistan workers' party (pkk), syria
Turkey Reportedly Neutralizes Dangerous PKK Militant in Syria
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish intelligence services have neutralized a dangerous militant of the Kurdistan Workers' Party* (PKK) in northern Syria, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Sunday.
The militant is Muhyiddin Gulo, a representative of the People's Defense Units — the Syrian wing of the PKK — and one of the leaders of the so-called Hebat Derik military academy for terrorists, according to the news agency. The academy, based in the province of Al-Hasakah in northern Syria, was reportedly carrying out the ideological and combat training of militants.
According to Anadolu, Gulo participated in planning attacks on Turkish security forces.
The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which wants to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terrorist attacks which Turkey blamed on the Kurds. Since 2016, the Turkish armed forces have been conducting air and ground operations against PKK militants in Syria and Iraq.
*The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is outlawed in Turkey.