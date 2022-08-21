International
US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
Tensions between China and the US have escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in early August. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and says any country's interaction with Taipei is interference in China's internal affairs.
Beijing to Hold New Military Drills in East China Sea on August 22, Maritime Authority Says
Beijing to Hold New Military Drills in East China Sea on August 22, Maritime Authority Says
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing will hold new live-fire military exercises in the East China Sea not far from Zhejiang province in the country's east on August 22... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International
The exercise will take place from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time on August 22 (from 18:00 GMT on August 21 to 08:00 GMT on August 22)."The passage of vessels to the designated areas will be prohibited during the exercise," the MSA added in a statement.China launched a series of military drills near Taiwan, the island it claims as its territory, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei on August 2. Another group of Democrat lawmakers flew to the island days later.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that Chinese military exercises near Taiwan were "necessary and legitimate" both as a response to US provocations and as a step to uphold China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
05:46 GMT 21.08.2022
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing will hold new live-fire military exercises in the East China Sea not far from Zhejiang province in the country's east on August 22, the China Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) said on Sunday.
The exercise will take place from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time on August 22 (from 18:00 GMT on August 21 to 08:00 GMT on August 22).
"The passage of vessels to the designated areas will be prohibited during the exercise," the MSA added in a statement.
China launched a series of military drills near Taiwan, the island it claims as its territory, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei on August 2. Another group of Democrat lawmakers flew to the island days later.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that Chinese military exercises near Taiwan were "necessary and legitimate" both as a response to US provocations and as a step to uphold China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
