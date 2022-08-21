https://sputniknews.com/20220821/beijing-to-hold-new-military-drills-in-east-china-sea-on-august-22-maritime-authority-says-1099811806.html

Beijing to Hold New Military Drills in East China Sea on August 22, Maritime Authority Says

Beijing to Hold New Military Drills in East China Sea on August 22, Maritime Authority Says

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing will hold new live-fire military exercises in the East China Sea not far from Zhejiang province in the country's east on August 22... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-21T05:46+0000

2022-08-21T05:46+0000

2022-08-21T05:47+0000

china

south china sea

drills

us-china tensions over taiwan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1c/1096748802_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_229516fd2081ba7b3a3f60b724c58ece.jpg

The exercise will take place from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time on August 22 (from 18:00 GMT on August 21 to 08:00 GMT on August 22)."The passage of vessels to the designated areas will be prohibited during the exercise," the MSA added in a statement.China launched a series of military drills near Taiwan, the island it claims as its territory, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei on August 2. Another group of Democrat lawmakers flew to the island days later.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that Chinese military exercises near Taiwan were "necessary and legitimate" both as a response to US provocations and as a step to uphold China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

https://sputniknews.com/20220820/chinese-president-reportedly-asked-biden-to-prevent-pelosis-taiwan-visit-1099805088.html

china

south china sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, south china sea, drills