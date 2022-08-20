International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220820/staff-shortage-unstable-funding-impede-access-to-medical-care-in-australia-reports-say-1099800536.html
Staff Shortage, Unstable Funding Impede Access to Medical Care in Australia, Reports Say
Staff Shortage, Unstable Funding Impede Access to Medical Care in Australia, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The unstable funding for general practice and shortage of doctors in Australia have made it harder for patients to receive medical care they... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-20T12:18+0000
2022-08-20T12:18+0000
world
australia & oceania
doctors
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105384/38/1053843881_0:55:1024:631_1920x0_80_0_0_be9090896d2bc71841bcdfc566b0b274.jpg
According to the media outlet, a lack of nurses has forced doctors to do more paperwork and, thus, focus less on medical consultations. Additionally, this has led many general practice physicians to now feel overloaded, doctors told ABC.Based on these facts, Australian clinics have reportedly decided to increase the cost of services provided, while the federal government has raised the rebate for doctors, but the measures have not covered other growing costs met by medical staff.The burden on general practitioners in cities is also exacerbated by a shortage of doctors in rural areas and small towns, since medical graduates do not want to work harder for lower wages, according to physicians quoted by the news agency.In addition, given the current tense situation in the world, more people are feeling the need for mental health consultations, which take more time and consequently increase queues in clinics, the media outlet reported.According to ABC, Australian Health Minister Mark Butler has listened to doctors' concerns and pledged to find ways to improve access to medical care and provide better support for people with ongoing and chronic illness. In particular, the Australian government allocated $750 million in the Strengthening Medicare Fund in late July to "turn proposals into concrete actions for a person-centred primary health care system."
australia & oceania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105384/38/1053843881_56:0:969:685_1920x0_80_0_0_f275452b7464ceb67461f274bf687dbc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
australia & oceania, doctors
australia & oceania, doctors

Staff Shortage, Unstable Funding Impede Access to Medical Care in Australia, Reports Say

12:18 GMT 20.08.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Takashi Ota / Ambulance South Melbourne ambulance
 South Melbourne ambulance - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Takashi Ota / Ambulance
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The unstable funding for general practice and shortage of doctors in Australia have made it harder for patients to receive medical care they need in current high-risk conditions, doctors told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Saturday.
According to the media outlet, a lack of nurses has forced doctors to do more paperwork and, thus, focus less on medical consultations. Additionally, this has led many general practice physicians to now feel overloaded, doctors told ABC.
Based on these facts, Australian clinics have reportedly decided to increase the cost of services provided, while the federal government has raised the rebate for doctors, but the measures have not covered other growing costs met by medical staff.
The burden on general practitioners in cities is also exacerbated by a shortage of doctors in rural areas and small towns, since medical graduates do not want to work harder for lower wages, according to physicians quoted by the news agency.
In addition, given the current tense situation in the world, more people are feeling the need for mental health consultations, which take more time and consequently increase queues in clinics, the media outlet reported.
According to ABC, Australian Health Minister Mark Butler has listened to doctors' concerns and pledged to find ways to improve access to medical care and provide better support for people with ongoing and chronic illness. In particular, the Australian government allocated $750 million in the Strengthening Medicare Fund in late July to "turn proposals into concrete actions for a person-centred primary health care system."
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала