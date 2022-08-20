International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Idea of Banning Russian Citizens From Entering EU Countries is Manifestation of Nazi Policy: Shoigu
Calls have been mounting for the European Commission to ban Russian tourists from entering the EU's borderless area in response to the Russian special operation in Ukraine. France and Germany have so far refused to back Baltic and some central European states on their initiative citing freedom of travel principle. This issue will be on the agenda of the upcoming informal EU ministerial meeting in Prague from August 30-31.Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland and the Czech Republic have announced curbs on travel for Russian citizens. Estonia will stop all Russians with Estonian-issued Schengen visas from entering this week, while Finland will cut the number of tourist visas issued to Russians to 10% of the current amount from September.
russia, visa, eu

Idea of Banning Russian Citizens From Entering EU Countries is Manifestation of Nazi Policy: Shoigu

07:48 GMT 20.08.2022 (Updated: 08:13 GMT 20.08.2022)
Earlier, some EU countries, including the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Poland and the Netherlands, have limited the issuance of Schengen visas to Russian citizens.
The idea of banning all Russian citizens from entering EU countries is a manifestation of Nazi policy, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.
"Today we are witnessing another vivid manifestation of Nazi policy, when the Russophobic idea of banning all Russian citizens from entering EU countries is actively promoted from high European stands," Shoigu said at the plenary session of the First International Anti-Fascist Congress on Saturday.
At the same time, he noted that the fundamental principles of the world order, legal and political assessments of the Nuremberg Tribunal are increasingly being ignored and reviewed by individual countries, particularly the Baltic states.
Many residents of Ukraine have not accepted the policy of the Kiev authorities aimed at rehabilitating Nazism, and inciting hatred towards everything connected with Russia, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.
"Including the residents of Donbass, who did not indulge the ruling regime in its Nazi aspirations. Then a brutal punitive operation was launched against them," the Russian Defense Minister noted.
Calls have been mounting for the European Commission to ban Russian tourists from entering the EU’s borderless area in response to the Russian special operation in Ukraine. France and Germany have so far refused to back Baltic and some central European states on their initiative citing freedom of travel principle. This issue will be on the agenda of the upcoming informal EU ministerial meeting in Prague from August 30-31.
Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland and the Czech Republic have announced curbs on travel for Russian citizens. Estonia will stop all Russians with Estonian-issued Schengen visas from entering this week, while Finland will cut the number of tourist visas issued to Russians to 10% of the current amount from September.
