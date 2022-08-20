International
LIVE: First International Anti-Fascist Congress Takes Place in Moscow
Международный военно-технический форум Армия-2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2022
'Army-2022' Forum
Organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, the 8th International military tech forum Army-2022 is a major venue for showcasing arms and military equipment, as well as discussing innovative ideas for the armed forces. The forum is set to take place in Russia's Kubinka Air Base at the Patriot Expo.
https://sputniknews.com/20220820/first-international-anti-fascist-congress-takes-place-in-moscow-1099788644.html
First International Anti-Fascist Congress Takes Place in Moscow
First International Anti-Fascist Congress Takes Place in Moscow
The first International Anti-Fascist Congress is being held on Saturday as part of the international military-technical forum Army-2022 in Patriot Park near... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-20T07:04+0000
2022-08-20T07:04+0000
russia
'army-2022' forum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099792213_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4f9b8bc56a1b1dd75023b90bdb08c425.jpg
The Congress is meeting in Russia for the first time in order to unite the efforts of the world community in the fight against the ideology of Nazism in any of its manifestations.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that representatives of 74 friendly countries were invited to participate in the congress.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
First International Anti-Fascist Congress Takes Place in Moscow
First International Anti-Fascist Congress Takes Place in Moscow
2022-08-20T07:04+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099792213_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_71d913a9f2fa7fb5fb623773511efa49.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, видео
russia, видео

First International Anti-Fascist Congress Takes Place in Moscow

07:04 GMT 20.08.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
International
India
The first International Anti-Fascist Congress is being held on Saturday as part of the international military-technical forum Army-2022 in Patriot Park near Moscow, the causes of neo-Nazism in the modern world and ways to counter it will be discussed.
The Congress is meeting in Russia for the first time in order to unite the efforts of the world community in the fight against the ideology of Nazism in any of its manifestations.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that representatives of 74 friendly countries were invited to participate in the congress.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала