First International Anti-Fascist Congress Takes Place in Moscow
The first International Anti-Fascist Congress is being held on Saturday as part of the international military-technical forum Army-2022 in Patriot Park near... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International
The Congress is meeting in Russia for the first time in order to unite the efforts of the world community in the fight against the ideology of Nazism in any of its manifestations.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that representatives of 74 friendly countries were invited to participate in the congress.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The first International Anti-Fascist Congress is being held on Saturday as part of the international military-technical forum Army-2022 in Patriot Park near Moscow, the causes of neo-Nazism in the modern world and ways to counter it will be discussed.
The Congress is meeting in Russia for the first time in order to unite the efforts of the world community in the fight against the ideology of Nazism in any of its manifestations.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that representatives of 74 friendly countries were invited to participate in the congress.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!