International
Breaking News: Three Explosions, Shooting Reported in Somalia's Capital
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220819/unmanned-spacex-dragon-cargo-mission-successfully-undocks-from-space-station-1099776485.html
Unmanned SpaceX Dragon Cargo Mission Successfully Undocks From Space Station
Unmanned SpaceX Dragon Cargo Mission Successfully Undocks From Space Station
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The uncrewed SpaceX-25 Cargo Dragon spacecraft successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on schedule at 11:05... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-19T16:17+0000
2022-08-19T16:17+0000
science & tech
nasa
spacex
dragon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0d/1081749838_0:131:2500:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_bfdb913bfda7bf3967da8ea2e9949c51.jpg
"Dragon had a successful departure at 11:05 Eastern time," a NASA official said. The procedure was podcast live.The unmanned cargo vessel successfully undocked without mishap and then fired its thrusters to move further away from the space station, NASA said."We're looking forward to a splash down time tomorrow of 2:53 pm Eastern [Daylight]Time off the coast of Florida," the NASA official said.Dragon brought up 5,800 pounds of hardware to the ISS and is returning with samples, hardware and data from completed investigations including the impact of low Earth orbit environment on materials and a new technology using water to remove heat from spacesuits during spacewalks, NASA said.The mission also tested a new hand-held European Space Agency (ESA) bioprinter using a patient's own cells to create a bio patch in the event of injury, NASA added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0d/1081749838_244:0:2293:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_d45c056a11c88574345367c4da3b4812.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nasa, spacex, dragon
nasa, spacex, dragon

Unmanned SpaceX Dragon Cargo Mission Successfully Undocks From Space Station

16:17 GMT 19.08.2022
© AP Photo / NASAThis photo provided by NASA shows SpaceX's Dragon undocking from International Space Station on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. SpaceX's Dragon cargo capsule undocked with 12 bottles of Bordeaux wine and hundreds of snippets of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon vines
This photo provided by NASA shows SpaceX's Dragon undocking from International Space Station on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. SpaceX's Dragon cargo capsule undocked with 12 bottles of Bordeaux wine and hundreds of snippets of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon vines - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2022
© AP Photo / NASA
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The uncrewed SpaceX-25 Cargo Dragon spacecraft successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on schedule at 11:05 a.m. EDT (15:05 GMT) on Friday.
"Dragon had a successful departure at 11:05 Eastern time," a NASA official said. The procedure was podcast live.
The unmanned cargo vessel successfully undocked without mishap and then fired its thrusters to move further away from the space station, NASA said.
"We're looking forward to a splash down time tomorrow of 2:53 pm Eastern [Daylight]Time off the coast of Florida," the NASA official said.
Dragon brought up 5,800 pounds of hardware to the ISS and is returning with samples, hardware and data from completed investigations including the impact of low Earth orbit environment on materials and a new technology using water to remove heat from spacesuits during spacewalks, NASA said.
The mission also tested a new hand-held European Space Agency (ESA) bioprinter using a patient's own cells to create a bio patch in the event of injury, NASA added.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала