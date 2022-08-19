https://sputniknews.com/20220819/bonuses-for-uk-water-company-executives-on-the-rise-as-sewage-release-into-sea-continues-report-1099749671.html

Bonuses for UK Water Company Executives on the Rise as Sewage Release Into Sea Continues: Report

Bonuses for UK Water Company Executives on the Rise as Sewage Release Into Sea Continues: Report

Holidaymakers have already been urged to stay away from more than 50 beaches across England and Wales due to huge amounts of raw sewage being released into the... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-19T05:41+0000

2022-08-19T05:41+0000

2022-08-19T05:41+0000

uk

england

wales

bonuses

beach

pollution

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099749507_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_12e4a8def21f9a3382362d8c735e8557.jpg

Although most of the water company executives in England failed to meet sewage pollution targets, their annual bonuses increased by 20% in 2021, an analysis by the Liberal Democrats has revealed.The research found that the 22 water company executives were paid £24.8 million, including £14.7 million in bonuses, benefits and incentives in 2021/2022.The Independent reported that "this is tantamount to an average raise in executive pay of nearly £200,000, with the average bonus alone raising by £100,000."The LIb Dems' analysis came after data obtained by the UK environmental campaign group Surfers Against Sewage showed that there has been sewage discharged into coastal waters at beaches in a whole array of counties across England.These include Cornwall, Cumbria, Devon, Essex, Lancashire, Lincolnshire, Northumberland and Sussex, where pollution warnings were put in place with medics cautioning that those who swim in polluted water may fall ill and suffer from skin infections.He also said that “hosepipe bans could have been avoided this summer if these water company CEOs bothered to invest in their rusting pipes rather than stuffing profits in their pockets.”He apparently referred to the fact that Thames Water, the UK's largest water and wastewater services company, had announced a hosepipe ban in place on August 24 amid reports that the River Thames has reached its lowest level since 2005 because of "unprecedented weather conditions." The UK’s Environment Agency previously declared drought conditions in eight regions across the south and east of England.As for Thames Water, it earlier came under fire after it was revealed that over 600 million liters of water is lost every week by the company, mainly due to ageing pipes.Richard Foord, Lib Dem MP for Tiverton and Honiton, for his part bemoaned the fact that beaches in his Devon constituency had been among those marked unsafe due to sewage.The remarks came after the UK’s Environment Agency said in a report last month that water company bosses should face jail for failing to cope with pollution-related challenges, slamming the sector’s performance in 2021 as the “worst we have seen for years.”In the latest development, the agency warned of possible risk of surface water floods which could be caused by sudden heavy rain, something that the environmental body said “reinforces the need for robust action from water companies to reduce discharges from storm overflows.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220812/water-supply-company-in-uks-yorkshire-bans-hosepipe-watering-from-august-26-over-droughts-1099509952.html

england

wales

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, england, wales, bonuses, beach, pollution