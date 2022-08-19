https://sputniknews.com/20220819/75-percent-of-swedes-very-worried-over-inflation-impact-on-economy-1099774643.html

75 Percent of Swedes 'Very Worried' Over Inflation Impact on Economy

75 Percent of Swedes 'Very Worried' Over Inflation Impact on Economy

Data published by Statistics Sweden earlier this month indicated that the country’s inflation rate reached eight percent in July, following record-breaking... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-19T15:12+0000

2022-08-19T15:12+0000

2022-08-19T15:12+0000

economy

sweden

poll

prices

respondents

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104754/70/1047547057_0:219:4256:2613_1920x0_80_0_0_9ecaa939561820927ca388aa39a8b707.jpg

At least 75 percent of Swedes are concerned about the negative impact of inflation on the country’s economy, a new poll has revealed.The Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that the survey conducted by Novus pollster found that around three quarters of those asked are “somewhat” or “very worried” over inflation.Commenting on the results of the survey, Novus Chief Executive Torbjorn Sjostrom told SVT that “the clearest link to inflation is the electricity prices, because they are so high now, especially in southern Sweden.”The remarks followed Swedish Finance Minister Mikael Damberg telling reporters on Thursday that the country faces an economic recession in the month to come.Last month, Sweden’s statistics bureau reported that the country’s inflation reached 8.5 percent in June, the highest level since December 1991, when it was 7.8 percent. Rising food prices added significantly to the inflation rate, Carl Martensson, a price statistician at Statistics Sweden, said in the bureau’s press release.

https://sputniknews.com/20220817/sweden-switches-on-old-oil-burning-power-plant-as-electricity-prices-soar-to-record-highs-1099683626.html

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

sweden, poll, prices, respondents, inflation