International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20220818/switzerland-to-tap-into-strategic-oil-reserves-due-to-hampered-deliveries-1099733879.html
Switzerland to Tap Into Strategic Oil Reserves Due to Hampered Deliveries
Switzerland to Tap Into Strategic Oil Reserves Due to Hampered Deliveries
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Switzerland will tap into its strategic oil reserves, unlocking 12.8% of the volumes until the end of September, as droughts put the... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-18T13:53+0000
2022-08-18T13:53+0000
energy crisis in europe
switzerland
oil
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/12/1099733689_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_997c49c55ee6bd33a36ce407c82fec23.jpg
This is the second time Switzerland decides to tap into its oil reserves in less than a month."Supplying Switzerland with petroleum products continues to pose a logistical challenge. The Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES) has therefore decided to authorize the second withdrawal of the compulsory reserves, which will allow to unlock a new tranche, accounting for 12.8% of total reserves, until the end of September 2022," the document said.In absolute numbers, Switzerland will withdraw 490,000 cubic meters of oil.The government said that persistent droughts caused water levels in the Rhine to fall to record lows, hampering navigation for cargo vessels and practically paralyzing this transport route.
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/12/1099733689_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c08f60db9062750deb82a18b3cbcbff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
switzerland, oil
switzerland, oil

Switzerland to Tap Into Strategic Oil Reserves Due to Hampered Deliveries

13:53 GMT 18.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / KENZO TRIBOUILLARDPicture of the oil refinery of Swiss firm Petroplus, Europe's largest independent oil refiner taken on January 30, 2012 in Petit-Couronne, near Rouen, northwestern France.
Picture of the oil refinery of Swiss firm Petroplus, Europe's largest independent oil refiner taken on January 30, 2012 in Petit-Couronne, near Rouen, northwestern France. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
Subscribe
International
India
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Switzerland will tap into its strategic oil reserves, unlocking 12.8% of the volumes until the end of September, as droughts put the country's major waterway, the Rhine, out of operation, the government said on Thursday.
This is the second time Switzerland decides to tap into its oil reserves in less than a month.
"Supplying Switzerland with petroleum products continues to pose a logistical challenge. The Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES) has therefore decided to authorize the second withdrawal of the compulsory reserves, which will allow to unlock a new tranche, accounting for 12.8% of total reserves, until the end of September 2022," the document said.
In absolute numbers, Switzerland will withdraw 490,000 cubic meters of oil.
The government said that persistent droughts caused water levels in the Rhine to fall to record lows, hampering navigation for cargo vessels and practically paralyzing this transport route.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала