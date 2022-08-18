International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220818/serbian-president-says-remains-skeptical-about-talks-with-borrell-on-kosovo-1099732907.html
Serbian President Says Remains 'Skeptical' About Talks With Borrell on Kosovo
Serbian President Says Remains 'Skeptical' About Talks With Borrell on Kosovo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday that he has begun negotiations with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and hopes that... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-18T13:19+0000
2022-08-18T13:19+0000
world
serbia
kosovo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095446333_0:348:3001:2036_1920x0_80_0_0_3517129728832b339ef153623d8435ac.jpg
"Started a conversation with Josep Borrell about the essential concerns in Kosovo and Metohija. While I am hopeful for some kind of a solution, I remain skeptical," Vucic said on Twitter.Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti is also expected to hold talks with Borrell on Thursday.The recent escalation between Serbia and Kosovo, which Belgrade sees as its breakaway region, was triggered when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules from August 1. The controversial move pushed Serbs to set up roadblocks. Kosovo authorities eventually decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1, on the condition that the roadblocks are removed.
serbia
kosovo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095446333_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d9941421fb08ac249c3d4c9ad458daa3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
serbia, kosovo
serbia, kosovo

Serbian President Says Remains 'Skeptical' About Talks With Borrell on Kosovo

13:19 GMT 18.08.2022
© AP Photo / Darko VojinovicSerbian President Aleksandar Vucic addresses the nation at a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 6, 2022.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addresses the nation at a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2022
© AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday that he has begun negotiations with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and hopes that the parties will find a solution to the Kosovo issue, though he remains "skeptical" about the outcomes.
"Started a conversation with Josep Borrell about the essential concerns in Kosovo and Metohija. While I am hopeful for some kind of a solution, I remain skeptical," Vucic said on Twitter.
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti is also expected to hold talks with Borrell on Thursday.
The recent escalation between Serbia and Kosovo, which Belgrade sees as its breakaway region, was triggered when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules from August 1.
The controversial move pushed Serbs to set up roadblocks. Kosovo authorities eventually decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1, on the condition that the roadblocks are removed.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала