North Korean Ambassador to Moscow to Attend Eastern Economic Forum in September

North Korean Ambassador to Moscow to Attend Eastern Economic Forum in September

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean Ambassador in Moscow Sin Hong-chol announced on Thursday that he will take part in the Russia's Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in... 18.08.2022

"We pay special attention to participation in the Eastern Economic Forum. But I must say that at the moment the borders between North Korea and Russia are closed. Therefore, as an ambassador, I will take part in this forum. We expect to hold a number of meetings and negotiations with representatives of the Russian side during the forum," the ambassador told reporters.The seventh EEF is scheduled to take place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian city of Vladivostok from September 5-8.According to the EEF organizing committee, a total of 40 countries have confirmed that their representatives will take part in the forum. The program of the forum includes over 70 business events. About 4,000 delegates and media representatives are expected to take part in the forum.

