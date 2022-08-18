International
https://sputniknews.com/20220818/north-korean-ambassador-to-moscow-to-attend-eastern-economic-forum-in-september-1099740716.html
North Korean Ambassador to Moscow to Attend Eastern Economic Forum in September
North Korean Ambassador to Moscow to Attend Eastern Economic Forum in September
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean Ambassador in Moscow Sin Hong-chol announced on Thursday that he will take part in the Russia's Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-18T18:42+0000
2022-08-18T18:42+0000
eastern economic forum 2022
russia
dprk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083767860_0:111:3247:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_01e5d3c767612389aaaa1a3e61facd1b.jpg
"We pay special attention to participation in the Eastern Economic Forum. But I must say that at the moment the borders between North Korea and Russia are closed. Therefore, as an ambassador, I will take part in this forum. We expect to hold a number of meetings and negotiations with representatives of the Russian side during the forum," the ambassador told reporters.The seventh EEF is scheduled to take place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian city of Vladivostok from September 5-8.According to the EEF organizing committee, a total of 40 countries have confirmed that their representatives will take part in the forum. The program of the forum includes over 70 business events. About 4,000 delegates and media representatives are expected to take part in the forum.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083767860_258:0:2989:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_89144a3a3eca5318c84e1c9175f2b75e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eastern economic forum 2022, russia, dprk
eastern economic forum 2022, russia, dprk

North Korean Ambassador to Moscow to Attend Eastern Economic Forum in September

18:42 GMT 18.08.2022
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the photo bankЛоготип Восточного экономического форума в главном корпусе Дальневосточного федерального университета
Логотип Восточного экономического форума в главном корпусе Дальневосточного федерального университета - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2022
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean Ambassador in Moscow Sin Hong-chol announced on Thursday that he will take part in the Russia's Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in September and expects to hold a number of meetings.
"We pay special attention to participation in the Eastern Economic Forum. But I must say that at the moment the borders between North Korea and Russia are closed. Therefore, as an ambassador, I will take part in this forum. We expect to hold a number of meetings and negotiations with representatives of the Russian side during the forum," the ambassador told reporters.
The seventh EEF is scheduled to take place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian city of Vladivostok from September 5-8.
According to the EEF organizing committee, a total of 40 countries have confirmed that their representatives will take part in the forum. The program of the forum includes over 70 business events. About 4,000 delegates and media representatives are expected to take part in the forum.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала