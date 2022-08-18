https://sputniknews.com/20220818/cant-make-everyone-minister-bihar-state-chief-says-after-indian-lawmaker-laments-being-ignored-1099730941.html
'Can't Make Everyone Minister', Bihar State Chief Says After Indian Lawmaker Laments Being Ignored
'Can't Make Everyone Minister', Bihar State Chief Says After Indian Lawmaker Laments Being Ignored
India's northern state of Bihar was previously ruled by an alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the JD (U). But State Chief Nitish Kumar broke the partnership, cozying up with his regional rivals, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress Party, to form a new cabinet.
India's northern state of Bihar was previously ruled by an alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the JD (U). But State Chief Nitish Kumar broke the partnership, cozying up with his regional rivals, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress Party, to form a new cabinet.
Bihar State Chief Nitish Kumar has fired back at a senior legislator of his JD (U) party in India after she accused him of overlooking her for a ministerial position in the recent cabinet expansion.
"I cannot make everyone a minister every time," Kumar said in a press conference in the state capital Patna on Thursday, referring to the legislator Bima Bharti.
Bharti was left vexxed by Kumar's decision to elevate Leshi Singh, another female legislator of the same party, to the post of Food and Consumer Protection Minister.
An annoyed Bharti even threatened to quit the party if Singh wasn't removed from her new post. She went on to claim caste-based discrimination against her.
"I'm upset only with Leshi Singh that she's always chosen. What does the CM [chief minister] see in her? She is repeatedly involved in incidents in her area; brings disrepute to the party. Why am I not heard? Is it because I am from a backward caste?" she asked. "If Leshi Singh is not removed, I will resign from the party. If my allegation against her is wrong, then I will resign as an MLA."
In response, Kumar rebutted Bharti’s position, telling press that, "This kind of behavior isn't done. The party will speak with her calmly. If she understands, fine. Or else, if she has thought of going here or there, she may consider that," the 71-year-old leader added.
A total of 31 ministers were inducted
into the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Tuesday. Out of these 11 were from the JD (U), 16 were from the RJD while Congress was represented by two ministers in the state cabinet.