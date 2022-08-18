https://sputniknews.com/20220818/cant-make-everyone-minister-bihar-state-chief-says-after-indian-lawmaker-laments-being-ignored-1099730941.html

'Can't Make Everyone Minister', Bihar State Chief Says After Indian Lawmaker Laments Being Ignored

'Can't Make Everyone Minister', Bihar State Chief Says After Indian Lawmaker Laments Being Ignored

India's northern state of Bihar was previously ruled by an alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the JD (U). But State Chief Nitish Kumar broke the... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International

Bihar State Chief Nitish Kumar has fired back at a senior legislator of his JD (U) party in India after she accused him of overlooking her for a ministerial position in the recent cabinet expansion.Bharti was left vexxed by Kumar's decision to elevate Leshi Singh, another female legislator of the same party, to the post of Food and Consumer Protection Minister.An annoyed Bharti even threatened to quit the party if Singh wasn't removed from her new post. She went on to claim caste-based discrimination against her.In response, Kumar rebutted Bharti’s position, telling press that, "This kind of behavior isn't done. The party will speak with her calmly. If she understands, fine. Or else, if she has thought of going here or there, she may consider that," the 71-year-old leader added.A total of 31 ministers were inducted into the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Tuesday. Out of these 11 were from the JD (U), 16 were from the RJD while Congress was represented by two ministers in the state cabinet.

