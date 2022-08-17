https://sputniknews.com/20220817/syrian-kurds-deny-reports-turkey-launched-military-operation---sdc-1099676900.html

Syrian Kurds Deny Reports Turkey Launched Military Operation - SDC

Syrian Kurds Deny Reports Turkey Launched Military Operation - SDC

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Syrian Democratic Council Representative in the United States, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik that the latest social media reports of Ankara... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T00:31+0000

2022-08-17T00:31+0000

2022-08-17T00:31+0000

world

syria

kurds

turkey

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103494/08/1034940888_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_50ece43c8b9dd396534ccd0ae01a2bc4.jpg

Unconfirmed reports circulated on social media about the start of a Turkish military operation against the Kurds in northern Syria on Tuesday. Reports said, according to Turkish media sources, that a Turkish military convoy entered Jarablus in northern Syria."This news it is not true," Saker stated. "There is not any attack and we believe there has been no green [light] from either Russia or the United States to do this attack . But we noticed that they have increased their drone attacks in the area. They are targeting civilians, the leader of self-administration, which is not good for the stability of the area."At the end of June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country would conduct a new military operation in northern Syria against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated terrorist by Ankara. Since 2016, Turkey has carried out four counterterrorism operations in Syria.

https://sputniknews.com/20220817/syrian-kurds-say-assured-by-us-russia-that-there-will-not-be-turkish-military-operation-1099676673.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

syria, kurds, turkey