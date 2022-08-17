https://sputniknews.com/20220817/syrian-kurds-deny-reports-turkey-launched-military-operation---sdc-1099676900.html
Syrian Kurds Deny Reports Turkey Launched Military Operation - SDC
Syrian Kurds Deny Reports Turkey Launched Military Operation - SDC
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Syrian Democratic Council Representative in the United States, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik that the latest social media reports of Ankara... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-17T00:31+0000
2022-08-17T00:31+0000
2022-08-17T00:31+0000
world
syria
kurds
turkey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103494/08/1034940888_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_50ece43c8b9dd396534ccd0ae01a2bc4.jpg
Unconfirmed reports circulated on social media about the start of a Turkish military operation against the Kurds in northern Syria on Tuesday. Reports said, according to Turkish media sources, that a Turkish military convoy entered Jarablus in northern Syria."This news it is not true," Saker stated. "There is not any attack and we believe there has been no green [light] from either Russia or the United States to do this attack . But we noticed that they have increased their drone attacks in the area. They are targeting civilians, the leader of self-administration, which is not good for the stability of the area."At the end of June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country would conduct a new military operation in northern Syria against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated terrorist by Ankara. Since 2016, Turkey has carried out four counterterrorism operations in Syria.
https://sputniknews.com/20220817/syrian-kurds-say-assured-by-us-russia-that-there-will-not-be-turkish-military-operation-1099676673.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103494/08/1034940888_278:0:4651:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_bfed87f709dfd20572180438b289c923.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
syria, kurds, turkey
Syrian Kurds Deny Reports Turkey Launched Military Operation - SDC
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Syrian Democratic Council Representative in the United States, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik that the latest social media reports of Ankara allegedly launching its military operation in northern Syria are false.
Unconfirmed reports circulated on social media about the start of a Turkish military operation against the Kurds in northern Syria on Tuesday. Reports said, according to Turkish media sources, that a Turkish military convoy entered Jarablus in northern Syria.
"This news it is not true," Saker stated. "There is not any attack and we believe there has been no green [light] from either Russia or the United States to do this attack . But we noticed that they have increased their drone attacks in the area. They are targeting civilians, the leader of self-administration, which is not good for the stability of the area."
At the end of June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country would conduct a new military operation in northern Syria against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated terrorist by Ankara. Since 2016, Turkey has carried out four counterterrorism operations in Syria.