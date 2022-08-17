International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220817/syrian-kurds-deny-reports-turkey-launched-military-operation---sdc-1099676900.html
Syrian Kurds Deny Reports Turkey Launched Military Operation - SDC
Syrian Kurds Deny Reports Turkey Launched Military Operation - SDC
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Syrian Democratic Council Representative in the United States, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik that the latest social media reports of Ankara... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-17T00:31+0000
2022-08-17T00:31+0000
world
syria
kurds
turkey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103494/08/1034940888_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_50ece43c8b9dd396534ccd0ae01a2bc4.jpg
Unconfirmed reports circulated on social media about the start of a Turkish military operation against the Kurds in northern Syria on Tuesday. Reports said, according to Turkish media sources, that a Turkish military convoy entered Jarablus in northern Syria."This news it is not true," Saker stated. "There is not any attack and we believe there has been no green [light] from either Russia or the United States to do this attack . But we noticed that they have increased their drone attacks in the area. They are targeting civilians, the leader of self-administration, which is not good for the stability of the area."At the end of June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country would conduct a new military operation in northern Syria against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated terrorist by Ankara. Since 2016, Turkey has carried out four counterterrorism operations in Syria.
https://sputniknews.com/20220817/syrian-kurds-say-assured-by-us-russia-that-there-will-not-be-turkish-military-operation-1099676673.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103494/08/1034940888_278:0:4651:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_bfed87f709dfd20572180438b289c923.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, kurds, turkey
syria, kurds, turkey

Syrian Kurds Deny Reports Turkey Launched Military Operation - SDC

00:31 GMT 17.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / ARIS MESSINISTurkish soldiers on a tank sit opposite the Syrian town of Ain al-Arab, known as Kobane by the Kurds, at the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish village of Mursitpinar, Sanliurfa province (File)
Turkish soldiers on a tank sit opposite the Syrian town of Ain al-Arab, known as Kobane by the Kurds, at the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish village of Mursitpinar, Sanliurfa province (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / ARIS MESSINIS
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Syrian Democratic Council Representative in the United States, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik that the latest social media reports of Ankara allegedly launching its military operation in northern Syria are false.
Unconfirmed reports circulated on social media about the start of a Turkish military operation against the Kurds in northern Syria on Tuesday. Reports said, according to Turkish media sources, that a Turkish military convoy entered Jarablus in northern Syria.
"This news it is not true," Saker stated. "There is not any attack and we believe there has been no green [light] from either Russia or the United States to do this attack . But we noticed that they have increased their drone attacks in the area. They are targeting civilians, the leader of self-administration, which is not good for the stability of the area."
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2022
World
Syrian Kurds Say Assured by US, Russia That There Will Not Be Turkish Military Operation
00:25 GMT
At the end of June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country would conduct a new military operation in northern Syria against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated terrorist by Ankara. Since 2016, Turkey has carried out four counterterrorism operations in Syria.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала