Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone Five Times in Past Day

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Capt. 1st Rank Yevgeny Gerasimov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Five shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Capt. 1st Rank Gerasimov said.The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.*Jabhat al-Nusra is a terrorist group* banned in Russia

