https://sputniknews.com/20220817/liz-cheney-loses-wyoming-congressional-republican-primary-1099678530.html

Liz Cheney Loses Wyoming Congressional Republican Primary

Liz Cheney Loses Wyoming Congressional Republican Primary

The primary elections in Wyoming are a telling moment for the US Republican party. GOP Representative Liz Cheney is vice chair of the January 6 House select... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T03:11+0000

2022-08-17T03:11+0000

2022-08-17T03:12+0000

wyoming

liz cheney

americas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1e/1096817956_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f9129c3e9c64aee63fe30f56fc4741e8.jpg

With an estimated 47% of the vote in the Wyoming primaries counted, Cheney stood with only 25,762 votes, her Trump-backed opponent Hageman had nearly double that total, with 50,836 votes. Cheney conceded defeat to Hageman after those overwhelming numbers spelled disaster for the congresswoman. "This primary election is over, but now the real work begins," Cheney said, referring to her work on the January 6 committee. Cheney had called Hageman to congratulate her. Hageman is a Wyoming-born-and-raised resident who used her connection to the state and her support of Trump to win a landslide victory over Cheney.Cheney’s decisive defeat in the Wyoming primaries to attorney Harriet Hageman, a Trump-endorsed candidate who used to be a supporter of Cheney and even praised during her first bid for Congress in 2016, is a fervent gesture in a state where Trump won 70% of the vote in 2020.The three-term congresswoman and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney had a target on her back, placed there by Trump supporters after she became the former president’s biggest critic in the Republican party, and vice-chaired the January 6 committee, which opponent Hageman blasted as politically motivated, and which Cheney has defended as in pursuit of a truth which she views as worth losing her job over.“And those of us across the board — Republicans, Democrats and independents — who believe deeply in freedom and who care about the Constitution and the future of the country, I think have an obligation to put that above party and, I think that fight is clearly going to continue and clearly going to go on,” said Cheney.

wyoming

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

wyoming, liz cheney