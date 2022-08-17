https://sputniknews.com/20220817/florida-prosecutor-suspended-by-desantis-sues-to-get-his-job-back-1099712306.html

Florida Prosecutor Suspended by DeSantis Sues To Get His Job Back

Florida Prosecutor Suspended by DeSantis Sues To Get His Job Back

Florida has been a hotspot for debate after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the actions the state has taken against gender-affirming care. 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T22:04+0000

2022-08-17T22:04+0000

2022-08-17T22:04+0000

americas

ron desantis

woke

florida

judge

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092140137_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bdb9c50d53d2ba307ede1f0e677c207b.jpg

The Florida prosecutor that was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis is suing to get his job back.Earlier this month, DeSantis suspended Andrew Warren, the Hillsborough County State Attorney, over comments and letters Warren signed stating that he will not enforce laws prohibiting sex change operations for minors or anti-abortion legislation.Warren contends in his lawsuit that the action violated his First Amendment rights and illegally overturned an election. Warren was elected twice by the voters of Hillsborough County. While he did sign the letters and has spoken about his political stances publicly, Warren notes that he has not yet taken any action related to those issues and there are no pending cases at his office dealing with abortion or gender-affirming care.Warren contends that DeSantis violated Florida law because he removed him for political reasons.When announcing the suspension, DeSantis insisted that the move was not political but he did refer to Warren’s perceived political stance. “I don’t think the people of Hillsborough County want to have an agenda that is basically woke," the governor said.Warren is asking the court to rescind DeSantis’ order and reinstate him. The Florida state Senate may also look at the suspension if the court rules against Warren.This is not the first time DeSantis has removed a Democratic elected official. In 2019, DeSantis removed Scott Israel, then the sheriff of Broward County, for his department’s failings during the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting in 2017 and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018. Those shootings left five and 17 people dead, respectively. The Florida state Senate upheld the suspension.However, DeSantis’ suspension of Israel came after multiple scandals and a no-confidence vote from the police union that ended 534-94 against the sheriff. Warren has no controversies weighing against him other than his perceived political stances and has a reputation for being tough on violent crime.DeSantis replaced Warren with county judge Susan Lopez. As her first act, she announced that she will be seeking the death penalty for Matthew Terry, who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend, school teacher Kay Baker, to death. Warren previously announced that he would not be seeking the death penalty because Baker’s family asked him not to.The lawsuit also notes that the US Supreme Court ruled that elected officials “be given the widest latitude to express their views on issues of policy” and that the First Amendment protects them from “retaliatory actions after the fact for having engaged in protected speech.”The lawsuit also points to a tweet by DeSantis’ official spokesperson before the suspension as proof that it was politically motivated.DeSantis has not responded to the lawsuit at press time.

https://sputniknews.com/20220804/florida-gov-ron-desantis-removes-state-attorney-he-claims-is-woke-1098128336.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

ron desantis, woke, florida, judge