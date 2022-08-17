International
Death Toll From Mosque Explosion Near Kabul Rises to 30 People - Source
The list of the victims includes famous religious scholar Amir Mohammad Kabali.No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) claim they have full control of Afghanistan but the Islamic State terror group* continues carrying out attacks on civilians and police across the country.Two weeks ago, two deadly blasts in Kabul took the lives of 10 people, injuring 40 others. According to media, Islamic State claimed responsibility for both attacks*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
22:50 GMT 17.08.2022
KABUL (Sputnik) - The number of people killed by an explosion at a mosque north of Kabul has risen to 30, more than 40 people are injured, a Sputnik correspondent reported, citing a source.
The list of the victims includes famous religious scholar Amir Mohammad Kabali.
No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) claim they have full control of Afghanistan but the Islamic State terror group* continues carrying out attacks on civilians and police across the country.
Two weeks ago, two deadly blasts in Kabul took the lives of 10 people, injuring 40 others. According to media, Islamic State claimed responsibility for both attacks
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
