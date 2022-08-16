International
BREAKING: Military Supply Depot in Crimea Damaged in Sabotage Attack, Russian Military Says
Videos: Six Border Security Personnel Killed in Road Crash in India's Jammu and Kashmir
Videos: Six Border Security Personnel Killed in Road Crash in India's Jammu and Kashmir
As many as 27 Indian soldiers were on their way from Chandanwari to the Pahalgam area when the crash took place in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
At least six Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed, and several others injured on Tuesday after the bus they were traveling in fell off a cliff into a riverbed in the Frislan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district. Footage shared online shows several police officers and locals trying to rescue those injured, some of whom were airlifted to an army hospital in the Srinagar area.Indian Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to offer condolences to the families of the deceased, and prayed for those battling for their lives in the hospital after the accident.
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Videos: Six Border Security Personnel Killed in Road Crash in India's Jammu and Kashmir

As many as 27 Indian soldiers were on their way from Chandanwari to the Pahalgam area when the crash took place in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to an initial investigation, the incident occurred when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle due to a break failure.
At least six Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed, and several others injured on Tuesday after the bus they were traveling in fell off a cliff into a riverbed in the Frislan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district.
Footage shared online shows several police officers and locals trying to rescue those injured, some of whom were airlifted to an army hospital in the Srinagar area.
Indian Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to offer condolences to the families of the deceased, and prayed for those battling for their lives in the hospital after the accident.
