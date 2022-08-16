Videos: Six Border Security Personnel Killed in Road Crash in India's Jammu and Kashmir
© Photo : Twitter/ @BSF_KashmirA J&K police bus carrying ITBP troops skidded off the road & fell into the gorge near Chandanwari Anantnag on August 16, 2022.
© Photo : Twitter/ @BSF_Kashmir
As many as 27 Indian soldiers were on their way from Chandanwari to the Pahalgam area when the crash took place in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to an initial investigation, the incident occurred when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle due to a break failure.
At least six Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed, and several others injured on Tuesday after the bus they were traveling in fell off a cliff into a riverbed in the Frislan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district.
Footage shared online shows several police officers and locals trying to rescue those injured, some of whom were airlifted to an army hospital in the Srinagar area.
6 #ITBP jawan martyred in Accident. Bus carrying 39 personnel (37 - ITBP & 2 -JKP) fell down to a roadside river bed after its breaks were reportedly failed.The troops were on their way from Chandanwari to #Pahalgam.Casualties feared.@ITBP_official @indiatvnews @KashmirPolice pic.twitter.com/zsmdh8Ctef— Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) August 16, 2022
Several @ITBP_official jawans feared dead after bus carrying ITBP jawans met with an accident in #Frislan_pahalgam area of south Kashmir's #Anantnag district, massive rescue operation by #BSF "Run BTS"— Pammi Kumari (@KumariPammii) August 16, 2022
"PM of India" pic.twitter.com/jbAK27Ni9c
Indian Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to offer condolences to the families of the deceased, and prayed for those battling for their lives in the hospital after the accident.