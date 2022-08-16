https://sputniknews.com/20220816/videos-six-border-security-personnel-killed-in-road-crash-in-indias-jammu-and-kashmir-1099640100.html

Videos: Six Border Security Personnel Killed in Road Crash in India's Jammu and Kashmir

Videos: Six Border Security Personnel Killed in Road Crash in India's Jammu and Kashmir

As many as 27 Indian soldiers were on their way from Chandanwari to the Pahalgam area when the crash took place in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-16T09:56+0000

2022-08-16T09:56+0000

2022-08-16T09:56+0000

india

bus accident

bus accident

accident

road accident

killed

troops killed

soldier

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/10/1099643250_0:476:899:982_1920x0_80_0_0_e15cb20becfbf3fd71d59527f5e2c9fc.jpg

At least six Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed, and several others injured on Tuesday after the bus they were traveling in fell off a cliff into a riverbed in the Frislan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district. Footage shared online shows several police officers and locals trying to rescue those injured, some of whom were airlifted to an army hospital in the Srinagar area.Indian Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to offer condolences to the families of the deceased, and prayed for those battling for their lives in the hospital after the accident.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

bus accident, bus accident, accident, road accident, killed, troops killed, soldier