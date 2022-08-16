International
Metal Object Falls From Sky Near Maine State Capitol, Nearly Hits a Man
Metal Object Falls From Sky Near Maine State Capitol, Nearly Hits a Man
The US Federal Aviation Administration has already been notified by local authorities about the situation and has launched an investigation into the matter, as... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
A sizeable chunk of metal fell from the sky and stuck the ground outside the Maine State Capitol building in Augusta, narrowly missing a member of Maine Capitol Police who was present in the area.According to CNN, the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, with two other people who were in the area witnessing the object fall."The 6-7 pound sleeve like object landed at a high velocity approximately 6-8 feet from Capitol Police Screener Craig Donahue who was walking outside the entrance," Maine Department of Public Safety said in a news release.The release also mentions that both the Augusta State Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration were notified of this situation, and that the latter has already issued awareness notifications to flights that were present in the area when the metal object hit the ground."The FAA has launched an investigation while attempting to locate the source of the part which is likely from a large airliner on an international route," the release states.
Metal Object Falls From Sky Near Maine State Capitol, Nearly Hits a Man

12:17 GMT 16.08.2022
Andrei Dergalin
The US Federal Aviation Administration has already been notified by local authorities about the situation and has launched an investigation into the matter, as the metal object likely came “from a large airliner on an international route”.
A sizeable chunk of metal fell from the sky and stuck the ground outside the Maine State Capitol building in Augusta, narrowly missing a member of Maine Capitol Police who was present in the area.
According to CNN, the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, with two other people who were in the area witnessing the object fall.
"The 6-7 pound sleeve like object landed at a high velocity approximately 6-8 feet from Capitol Police Screener Craig Donahue who was walking outside the entrance," Maine Department of Public Safety said in a news release.
The release also mentions that both the Augusta State Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration were notified of this situation, and that the latter has already issued awareness notifications to flights that were present in the area when the metal object hit the ground.
"The FAA has launched an investigation while attempting to locate the source of the part which is likely from a large airliner on an international route," the release states.
