Sleek Iranian Drones, Trophies Taken in Ukraine Seen During Day 2 of Army 2022 Expo

Sleek Iranian Drones, Trophies Taken in Ukraine Seen During Day 2 of Army 2022 Expo

2022-08-16T17:16+0000

2022-08-16T17:16+0000

2022-08-16T17:19+0000

As the ARMY-2022 expo entered its second day today, it became apparent that Russia is not the only country that demonstrated its military technological achievements during the event.One such country turned out to be Iran, which showcased several drones produced in the Islamic Republic at the expo.A representative of the Iranian delegation told Sputnik that the three drones – one of them an attack drone – put on display by the country apparently garnered particular interest from the expo’s visitors.During the event, the Russian military also showcased a vast assortment of foreign weaponry that was captured during the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.The hardware that was seized by the Russian forces included foreign-made drones, armored vehicles, Javelin anti-tank missiles, NLAW guided anti-tank missiles, armored vehicles, and artillery systems.Most of these exhibits appear to be in good condition as they were abandoned by fleeing Ukrainian troops, Russia’s Ministry of Defense told Sputnik.Some exhibits were also designed to portray the atmosphere at the positions held by Ukrainian neo-Nazis, while others displayed examples of propaganda that can be encountered in bars and schools in Ukraine.The eighth international military-technical forum ARMY-2022 launched on August 15 and is being held at several venues in the Moscow region until August 21.

