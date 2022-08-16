https://sputniknews.com/20220816/france-looses-up-to-35-percent-of-vegetable-crops-due-to-drought---association-of-producers-1099667567.html

France Looses Up to 35 Percent of Vegetable Crops Due to Drought - Association of Producers

France Looses Up to 35 Percent of Vegetable Crops Due to Drought - Association of Producers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France's fruit and vegetable crops have fallen by nearly 35% due to the extreme drought this summer, Jacques Rouchausse, president of the... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-16T17:23+0000

2022-08-16T17:23+0000

2022-08-16T17:23+0000

world

france

drought

crops

loss

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/10/1099667251_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5243b59df4f5621e6a716c238520eefa.jpg

"We have losses on the yields. For the moment, we estimate that these losses are between 25% and 35 percent. We have to stress that if we want food sovereignty, if we want food security, we really have to find ways to continue producing on our territory," Rouchausse said on air of Radio Franceinfo.According to Rouchausse, the main prerequisite for food security in France is to review the current restrictions on the use of water.Rouchausse also noted that today every second vegetable in France is imported, while domestic farmers need government support to survive difficult times, such as the unprecedented drought.On July 27, French Minister of Agriculture and Food Marc Fesneau said that restrictions on the use of water have been introduced in almost all regions of France amid a record drought in July.France, like many other European countries, has been experiencing abnormally hot weather this summer. In late July in Paris, the maximum temperature reached 41 degrees Celsius (105 degrees Fahrenheit). In the southwestern Gironde department, two large wildfires broke out due to the heat, destroying more than 20,000 hectares (49,400 acres) of forests.

https://sputniknews.com/20220815/firefighters-manage-to-stop-catastrophic-wildfire-in-southwest-france-1099595339.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france, drought, crops, loss