https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106409/32/1064093269_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_26a62b1ed577cc56be7cffcd78d73a03.jpg
Beirut Condemns Violation of Lebanese Airspace by Israel

00:36 GMT 16.08.2022
An Israeli Air Force F-15 (File)
An Israeli Air Force F-15 (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2022
© AP Photo / Joe Cavaretta
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Attacks by the Israeli Air Force on Syria from Lebanese airspace could have serious consequences, this is a violation of international law, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Earlier, Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defenses were repelling an Israeli attack in the province of Tartus and in the Qalamoun mountains on the border with Lebanon. As a result of Israeli air strikes from Lebanese airspace and from the side of the Mediterranean Sea, three Syrian soldiers were killed and several others were wounded.
"The Lebanese Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Israel's aggression against Syria with the use of Lebanese airspace. The ministry warns of the consequences of such aggressive behavior. The violation of Lebanese airspace is a clear violation of international law and its foundations," the statement said.
The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said Beirut intends to send a complaint to the UN Security Council demanding "real interference" to stop ongoing violations on the part of Israel.
