https://sputniknews.com/20220816/beirut-condemns-violation-of-lebanese-airspace-by-israel-1099633783.html

Beirut Condemns Violation of Lebanese Airspace by Israel

Beirut Condemns Violation of Lebanese Airspace by Israel

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Attacks by the Israeli Air Force on Syria from Lebanese airspace could have serious consequences, this is a violation of international law... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-16T00:36+0000

2022-08-16T00:36+0000

2022-08-16T00:36+0000

world

beirut

lebanon

israel

syria

israeli air force (iaf)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106409/32/1064093269_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_26a62b1ed577cc56be7cffcd78d73a03.jpg

Earlier, Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defenses were repelling an Israeli attack in the province of Tartus and in the Qalamoun mountains on the border with Lebanon. As a result of Israeli air strikes from Lebanese airspace and from the side of the Mediterranean Sea, three Syrian soldiers were killed and several others were wounded.The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said Beirut intends to send a complaint to the UN Security Council demanding "real interference" to stop ongoing violations on the part of Israel.

beirut

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

beirut, lebanon, israel, syria, israeli air force (iaf)