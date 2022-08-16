International
Almost One Tonne of Cocaine Seized in Mexico on Border With Guatemala - Reports
Almost One Tonne of Cocaine Seized in Mexico on Border With Guatemala - Reports
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexican soldiers found three pickup trucks with more than a tonne (2,200 pounds) of cocaine and precursors on the border with Guatemala
The personnel seized 899 packages of cocaine weighing 926 kilograms and 120 kilograms of a chemical precursor, Mexican newspaper Milenio said.The pickup trucks were moving at a high speed, so an army patrol was sent after them, the newspaper said, adding that after a few miles, the drivers abandoned their cars and fled.The vehicles and drugs were transferred to the border city of Tapachula, and a criminal case was initiated.
Almost One Tonne of Cocaine Seized in Mexico on Border With Guatemala - Reports

21:15 GMT 16.08.2022
