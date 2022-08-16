https://sputniknews.com/20220816/almost-one-tonne-of-cocaine-seized-in-mexico-on-border-with-guatemala---reports-1099673440.html

Almost One Tonne of Cocaine Seized in Mexico on Border With Guatemala - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexican soldiers found three pickup trucks with more than a tonne (2,200 pounds) of cocaine and precursors on the border with Guatemala... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

The personnel seized 899 packages of cocaine weighing 926 kilograms and 120 kilograms of a chemical precursor, Mexican newspaper Milenio said.The pickup trucks were moving at a high speed, so an army patrol was sent after them, the newspaper said, adding that after a few miles, the drivers abandoned their cars and fled.The vehicles and drugs were transferred to the border city of Tapachula, and a criminal case was initiated.

