https://sputniknews.com/20220816/academy-apologizes-to-sacheen-littlefeather-nearly-50-years-after-oscars-harassment--1099634317.html

Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather Nearly 50 Years After Oscars Harassment

Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather Nearly 50 Years After Oscars Harassment

Sacheen Littlefeather first refused an Oscar on Marlon Brando’s behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards in a righteous act to bring attention to the mistreatment of... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-16T02:12+0000

2022-08-16T02:12+0000

2022-08-16T02:12+0000

americas

oscars

indigenous rights

native american

academy of motion picture arts and sciences

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/10/1099634432_0:29:613:374_1920x0_80_0_0_c7783f13c8dc822b9441a08fdec9f23a.png

“He [Marlon Brando] very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award, and the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry—excuse me—and on television, in movie reruns, and also with recent happenings at Wounded Knee,” said Littlefeather in her refusal speech on behalf of Brando at the 1973 Academy Awards, where he won best actor for “The Godfather.”Now the 75-year-old Native American actress and activist is receiving a long overdue apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nearly 50 years after she refused an Oscar on behalf of Brando. The organization has also offered to honor her at an event titled “An Evening With Sacheen Littlefeather” on September 17 at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, according to reports in the media."The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged," reads a private apology letter from the Academy and signed by the Academy's then-president David Rubin. "For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.""I was stunned. I never thought I'd live to see the day I would be hearing this, experiencing this. When I was at the podium in 1973, I stood there alone," said Littlefeather, who is the first Native American woman to speak onstage at the Academy Awards. The actress was also targeted by actor John Wayne, she said, who was seen being held back by six security men near the edge of the stage in order to keep him from rushing at the actress.The speech referenced the ongoing Wounded Knee occupation that was taking place at the time; in South Dakota, Oglala Sioux activists and members of the American Indian Movement (AIM) took control of Wounded Knee and demanded that the U.S. government fulfill treaties promised in the centuries prior. A standoff between United States agents and Native Americans ensued for 71 days.“I didn’t use my fist [she clenches her fist]. I didn’t use swear words. I didn’t raise my voice,” Littlefeet told The Guardian in an interview last year. “But I prayed that my ancestors would help me. I went up there like a warrior woman. I went up there with the grace and the beauty and the courage and the humility of my people. I spoke from my heart.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220718/the-godfather-mansion-up-for-rent-on-airbnb-1097437848.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

oscars, indigenous rights, native american, academy of motion picture arts and sciences