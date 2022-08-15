https://sputniknews.com/20220815/mexican-president-orders-faster-rescue-work-at-collapsed-mine-1099631171.html

Mexican President Orders Faster Rescue Work at Collapsed Mine

Mexican President Orders Faster Rescue Work at Collapsed Mine

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ordered on Monday that rescue work in the northeastern Mexican state of Coahuila, where... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-15T20:41+0000

2022-08-15T20:41+0000

2022-08-15T20:41+0000

americas

mexico

coal mine

rescue

andres manuel lopez obrador

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0b/1099471335_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1d34b933e7e7e5c94b963d0b0cf8a899.jpg

"I gave instructions to strengthen the entire rescue plan. [Rescuers] are pumping out about 290 liters per second, we will increase pumping, mining engineers are proposing to create something like a barrier between two mines to stop the water," Obrador said during a press conference.The accident occurred in the Las Conchas coal pit in the municipality of Sabinas on August 3, when miners encountered an underground river during their work, which caused the flooding of the mine's well. One miner was able to get out of the coal pit safely, while ten others remain inside.

americas

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

mexico, coal mine, rescue, andres manuel lopez obrador