Mexican President Orders Faster Rescue Work at Collapsed Mine
Mexican President Orders Faster Rescue Work at Collapsed Mine
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ordered on Monday that rescue work in the northeastern Mexican state of Coahuila, where... 15.08.2022
"I gave instructions to strengthen the entire rescue plan. [Rescuers] are pumping out about 290 liters per second, we will increase pumping, mining engineers are proposing to create something like a barrier between two mines to stop the water," Obrador said during a press conference.The accident occurred in the Las Conchas coal pit in the municipality of Sabinas on August 3, when miners encountered an underground river during their work, which caused the flooding of the mine's well. One miner was able to get out of the coal pit safely, while ten others remain inside.
mexico, coal mine, rescue, andres manuel lopez obrador

Mexican President Orders Faster Rescue Work at Collapsed Mine

20:41 GMT 15.08.2022
Volunteer miners take part in an operation to reach ten colleagues trapped in a flooded coal mine, in the community of Agujita, Sabinas Municipality, Coahuila State, Mexico, on August 10, 2022
Volunteer miners take part in an operation to reach ten colleagues trapped in a flooded coal mine, in the community of Agujita, Sabinas Municipality, Coahuila State, Mexico, on August 10, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / PEDRO PARDO
