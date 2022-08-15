Explosion Occurs at Defense Facility in Serbia, Two Empoyees Injured, Report Says

International
The facility is 100 kilometers (62 miles) south-west of Belgrade and is one of the largest defense enterprises in the country. According to RTS, a 40-year-old worker suffered serious injuries when a K34 cartridge exploded in her hands. She was hospitalized. Another worker, who stood next to her during the explosion, was slightly injured.An investigation of the incident is underway.
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - An explosion occured at a Krusik defense facility in the Serbian city of Valjevo on Monday, Radio Television of Serbia reported, adding that the incident injured two employees.
The facility is 100 kilometers (62 miles) south-west of Belgrade and is one of the largest defense enterprises in the country.
According to RTS, a 40-year-old worker suffered serious injuries when a K34 cartridge exploded in her hands. She was hospitalized. Another worker, who stood next to her during the explosion, was slightly injured.
An investigation of the incident is underway.
