https://sputniknews.com/20220815/explosion-occurs-at-defense-facility-in-serbia-two-empoyees-injured-report-says-1099605283.html

Explosion Occurs at Defense Facility in Serbia, Two Empoyees Injured, Report Says

Explosion Occurs at Defense Facility in Serbia, Two Empoyees Injured, Report Says

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - An explosion occured at a Krusik defense facility in the Serbian city of Valjevo on Monday, Radio Television of Serbia reported, adding... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-15T09:20+0000

2022-08-15T09:20+0000

2022-08-15T09:42+0000

world

serbia

explosion

defense

facility

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103234/97/1032349738_0:225:2400:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_37164a1018680d6c42a846099dfeb7a8.jpg

The facility is 100 kilometers (62 miles) south-west of Belgrade and is one of the largest defense enterprises in the country. According to RTS, a 40-year-old worker suffered serious injuries when a K34 cartridge exploded in her hands. She was hospitalized. Another worker, who stood next to her during the explosion, was slightly injured.An investigation of the incident is underway.

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

serbia, explosion, defense, facility