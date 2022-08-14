International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220814/salman-rushdie-off-ventilator-fellow-author-says-1099564096.html
Salman Rushdie Off Ventilator, Fellow Author Says
Salman Rushdie Off Ventilator, Fellow Author Says
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Novelist Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed at a literary festival in New York, is now off the ventilator and is able to talk, according to... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-14T02:30+0000
2022-08-14T02:31+0000
world
salman rushdie
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104027/53/1040275379_0:0:3488:1963_1920x0_80_0_0_d8b2981fb998dbfd352e914882b0947e.jpg
"Just had the most thrilling news: 'Salman is off the ventilator and talking (and joking)...,'" Taseer, a British-American writer and journalist, said on social media on Saturday night.On Friday, Rushdie, 75, was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York, when he was suddenly stabbed twice by 24-year-old Hadi Matar, of New Jersey. Rushdie's literary agent Andrew Wylie told media outlets that the author was hospitalized and on a ventilator, unable to speak. Wylie said Rushdie was likely to lose one eye and also suffered damage to his liver and the nerves in one of his arms were severed. The acclaimed novelist has already undergone some surgery.Matar has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault (on a man who moderated the Friday literary event). An attorney for Matar entered a not guilty plea on his behalf at a court hearing on Saturday. Matar could face up to 25 years in prison.US media reported citing a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation that a preliminary review of Matar's social media showed that he had sympathies for Shia extremism and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).Rushdie is a celebrated India-born British-American author and winner of numerous literary prizes. In 1989, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the supreme leader of Iran at that time, issued an edict calling for the killing of Rushdie, whose book "The Satanic Verses" is viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims.
https://sputniknews.com/20220813/israels-prime-minister-wishes-recovery-to-salman-rushdie-1099561989.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104027/53/1040275379_164:0:3388:2418_1920x0_80_0_0_f4f6838b320642474e18a94ff5eac184.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
salman rushdie

Salman Rushdie Off Ventilator, Fellow Author Says

02:30 GMT 14.08.2022 (Updated: 02:31 GMT 14.08.2022)
© AFP 2022 / GERARD JULIENIndian born British author Salman Rushdie (File)
Indian born British author Salman Rushdie (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / GERARD JULIEN
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Novelist Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed at a literary festival in New York, is now off the ventilator and is able to talk, according to fellow author Aatish Ali Taseer.
"Just had the most thrilling news: 'Salman is off the ventilator and talking (and joking)...,'" Taseer, a British-American writer and journalist, said on social media on Saturday night.
On Friday, Rushdie, 75, was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York, when he was suddenly stabbed twice by 24-year-old Hadi Matar, of New Jersey. Rushdie's literary agent Andrew Wylie told media outlets that the author was hospitalized and on a ventilator, unable to speak. Wylie said Rushdie was likely to lose one eye and also suffered damage to his liver and the nerves in one of his arms were severed. The acclaimed novelist has already undergone some surgery.
Matar has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault (on a man who moderated the Friday literary event). An attorney for Matar entered a not guilty plea on his behalf at a court hearing on Saturday. Matar could face up to 25 years in prison.
Israeli alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrives for a photo at the President's residence during a ceremony for the new coalition government in Jerusalem, on June 14, 2021. - A motley alliance of Israeli parties on June 13 ended Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 straight years as prime minister, as parliament voted in a new government led by his former ally, right-wing Jewish nationalist Naftali Bennett. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2022
World
Israel’s Prime Minister Wishes Recovery to Salman Rushdie
Yesterday, 21:53 GMT
US media reported citing a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation that a preliminary review of Matar's social media showed that he had sympathies for Shia extremism and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Rushdie is a celebrated India-born British-American author and winner of numerous literary prizes. In 1989, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the supreme leader of Iran at that time, issued an edict calling for the killing of Rushdie, whose book "The Satanic Verses" is viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала