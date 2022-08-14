https://sputniknews.com/20220814/putin-to-attend-opening-ceremony-of-army-2022-forum-intl-army-games-kremlin-says-1099583780.html

Putin to Attend Opening Ceremony of Army 2022 Forum, Int'l Army Games, Kremlin Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the opening ceremony of the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2022 and the... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

"On August 15, Vladimir Putin will take part in the opening ceremony of the ARMY-2022 International Military-Technical Forum and the 2022 Army International Games," the statement read. The Russian president will also visit an exhibition of advanced military equipment models.The eighth international military-technical forum ARMY-2022 will take place at several venues in the Moscow region from August 15-21.The Army Games 2022 are being held from August 13-27 in 12 countries: Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, and Vietnam. The Russian Defense Ministry said in early July that 275 teams from 37 countries had confirmed their participation, with Niger and Rwanda taking part for the first time. A total of 36 military tournaments are planned, with 12 of them taking place in Russia.

