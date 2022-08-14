Putin to Attend Opening Ceremony of Army 2022 Forum, Int'l Army Games, Kremlin Says

https://sputniknews.com/20220814/putin-to-attend-opening-ceremony-of-army-2022-forum-intl-army-games-kremlin-says-1099583780.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the opening ceremony of the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2022 and the International Army Games at Patriot Park in the Moscow region on August 15, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
"On August 15, Vladimir Putin will take part in the opening ceremony of the ARMY-2022 International Military-Technical Forum and the 2022 Army International Games," the statement read.
The Russian president will also visit an exhibition of advanced military equipment models.
The eighth international military-technical forum ARMY-2022 will take place at several venues in the Moscow region from August 15-21.
The Army Games 2022 are being held from August 13-27 in 12 countries: Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, and Vietnam. The Russian Defense Ministry said in early July that 275 teams from 37 countries had confirmed their participation, with Niger and Rwanda taking part for the first time. A total of 36 military tournaments are planned, with 12 of them taking place in Russia.