https://sputniknews.com/20220814/german-shoppers-fume-over-the-shrinkflation-scam-as-downsized-goods-packages-hide-price-hikes-1099566591.html

German Shoppers Fume Over the ‘Shrinkflation Scam’ as 'Downsized' Goods Packages Hide Price Hikes

German Shoppers Fume Over the ‘Shrinkflation Scam’ as 'Downsized' Goods Packages Hide Price Hikes

Inflation in Germany spiked to 8.5 percent in July, driven by a surge in food prices, with economists predicting that the inflationary pressures are likely to... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-14T05:30+0000

2022-08-14T05:30+0000

2022-08-14T05:30+0000

energy crisis in europe

germany

inflation

ukraine crisis

energy prices

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103614/42/1036144289_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_27898f442df3cb73f2686e8a15fd9c55.jpg

German shoppers are increasingly riled by covert attempts to increase the cost of goods, or so-called ‘shrinkflation,’ according to consumer protection authorities cited by Bloomberg.Regional groups across the country say they are being inundated with complaints over the dwindling size of goods packages being offered either for the same price or one reduced disproportionately to the fall in size or weight.Some 100 such complaints have been registered by the Hamburg branch of the group in the past two weeks, which is three to five times above the norm, as shoppers increasingly realize they’re getting less for their money.Referred to as “bluff packages,” the consumer protection authorities’ list cites 14% inflation for gummy bears and 20% for potato chips, with 25% price hike for some margarines. According to the group, practically all products have been impacted by the phenomenon which was particularly widespread in the 1970s.Such “downsizing” is being wielded in today’s world of packaged consumables by most of the big food manufacturers, underscore the consumer protection groups.Along with the energy crisis that Europe has been grappling with, food costs have become the biggest driver of German inflation, rising at a year-on-year pace of 14% in July. Overall, the inflation rate in Germany, measured as the year-on-year change in the consumer price index, stood at 7.5% in July 2022, piling more pressure on low-income households’ budgets.Germany’s statistics office has also indicated it is aware of the tactics being used. Costs of over 300,000 goods and services are being tracked monthly along with the sizes and volumes they are offered in.Against this backdrop, German retail sales plummeted in June - down 9.8% from the previous year - as consumers slashed spending on non-essential goods to deal with record inflation. An even steeper decline in sales has been registered in the case of non-food items such as furniture and household appliances or clothing and shoes.Economists predict that German inflation will further peak at 9.1% this quarter. This comes as record euro-zone inflation forced a half- percentage point European Central Bank (ECB) rate increase – its first in hike in 11 years. For the overall euro area, economists say price growth accelerated to 8.7% in July.The dire predictions come as Germany, Europe’s leading economy, has been facing an energy crisis amid Brussels’ push to “phase out” or dramatically cut down on Russian oil, gas, and coal deliveries to “punish” Moscow for the crisis in Ukraine.Russian President Vladimir Putin has characterized the EU’s policies in response to Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as “suicidal.”Ordinary people in Germany have been hard-hit by the self-inflicted energy price shocks, with a survey conducted by the Institute of New Social Answers last month revealing that one in six Germans have resorted to skipping meals thanks to skyrocketing food inflation.Authorities have been urging people to bathe less, wear warm sweaters to save on heating costs, and take other measures to deal with the energy crisis.Before the escalation of the security crisis in Ukraine earlier this year, Germany purchased about 40 percent of its gas and a quarter of its oil from Russia. Accordingly, the European economic and industrial powerhouse has been especially hard-hit after agreeing to Brussels’ directives to cut down energy dependence on Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20220729/oktoberfest-bavarian-beer-factories-on-the-chopping-block-amid-germanys-brewing-energy-crisis-1097935304.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220812/explosive-mood-germany-expects-winter-of-fury-amid-energy-crisis-and-soaring-inflation-1099510083.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220323/germanys-scholz-admits-to-blowback-from-anti-russian-sanctions-as-food-energy-prices-skyrocket-1094125196.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

germany, inflation, ukraine crisis, energy prices