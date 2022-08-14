International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20220814/german-shoppers-fume-over-the-shrinkflation-scam-as-downsized-goods-packages-hide-price-hikes-1099566591.html
German Shoppers Fume Over the ‘Shrinkflation Scam’ as 'Downsized' Goods Packages Hide Price Hikes
German Shoppers Fume Over the ‘Shrinkflation Scam’ as 'Downsized' Goods Packages Hide Price Hikes
Inflation in Germany spiked to 8.5 percent in July, driven by a surge in food prices, with economists predicting that the inflationary pressures are likely to... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-14T05:30+0000
2022-08-14T05:30+0000
energy crisis in europe
germany
inflation
ukraine crisis
energy prices
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103614/42/1036144289_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_27898f442df3cb73f2686e8a15fd9c55.jpg
German shoppers are increasingly riled by covert attempts to increase the cost of goods, or so-called ‘shrinkflation,’ according to consumer protection authorities cited by Bloomberg.Regional groups across the country say they are being inundated with complaints over the dwindling size of goods packages being offered either for the same price or one reduced disproportionately to the fall in size or weight.Some 100 such complaints have been registered by the Hamburg branch of the group in the past two weeks, which is three to five times above the norm, as shoppers increasingly realize they’re getting less for their money.Referred to as “bluff packages,” the consumer protection authorities’ list cites 14% inflation for gummy bears and 20% for potato chips, with 25% price hike for some margarines. According to the group, practically all products have been impacted by the phenomenon which was particularly widespread in the 1970s.Such “downsizing” is being wielded in today’s world of packaged consumables by most of the big food manufacturers, underscore the consumer protection groups.Along with the energy crisis that Europe has been grappling with, food costs have become the biggest driver of German inflation, rising at a year-on-year pace of 14% in July. Overall, the inflation rate in Germany, measured as the year-on-year change in the consumer price index, stood at 7.5% in July 2022, piling more pressure on low-income households’ budgets.Germany’s statistics office has also indicated it is aware of the tactics being used. Costs of over 300,000 goods and services are being tracked monthly along with the sizes and volumes they are offered in.Against this backdrop, German retail sales plummeted in June - down 9.8% from the previous year - as consumers slashed spending on non-essential goods to deal with record inflation. An even steeper decline in sales has been registered in the case of non-food items such as furniture and household appliances or clothing and shoes.Economists predict that German inflation will further peak at 9.1% this quarter. This comes as record euro-zone inflation forced a half- percentage point European Central Bank (ECB) rate increase – its first in hike in 11 years. For the overall euro area, economists say price growth accelerated to 8.7% in July.The dire predictions come as Germany, Europe’s leading economy, has been facing an energy crisis amid Brussels’ push to “phase out” or dramatically cut down on Russian oil, gas, and coal deliveries to “punish” Moscow for the crisis in Ukraine.Russian President Vladimir Putin has characterized the EU’s policies in response to Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as “suicidal.”Ordinary people in Germany have been hard-hit by the self-inflicted energy price shocks, with a survey conducted by the Institute of New Social Answers last month revealing that one in six Germans have resorted to skipping meals thanks to skyrocketing food inflation.Authorities have been urging people to bathe less, wear warm sweaters to save on heating costs, and take other measures to deal with the energy crisis.Before the escalation of the security crisis in Ukraine earlier this year, Germany purchased about 40 percent of its gas and a quarter of its oil from Russia. Accordingly, the European economic and industrial powerhouse has been especially hard-hit after agreeing to Brussels’ directives to cut down energy dependence on Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20220729/oktoberfest-bavarian-beer-factories-on-the-chopping-block-amid-germanys-brewing-energy-crisis-1097935304.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220812/explosive-mood-germany-expects-winter-of-fury-amid-energy-crisis-and-soaring-inflation-1099510083.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220323/germanys-scholz-admits-to-blowback-from-anti-russian-sanctions-as-food-energy-prices-skyrocket-1094125196.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103614/42/1036144289_110:0:1811:1276_1920x0_80_0_0_56dc021e51c71f3db1fc32e407739d4c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, inflation, ukraine crisis, energy prices

German Shoppers Fume Over the ‘Shrinkflation Scam’ as 'Downsized' Goods Packages Hide Price Hikes

05:30 GMT 14.08.2022
© Photo : PixabayShopping trolley
Shopping trolley - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2022
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
International
India
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Inflation in Germany spiked to 8.5 percent in July, driven by a surge in food prices, with economists predicting that the inflationary pressures are likely to persist in other eurozone countries due to the relentless surge in natural gas costs, increasing pressure on the government to intervene to cushion households from the impact.
German shoppers are increasingly riled by covert attempts to increase the cost of goods, or so-called ‘shrinkflation,’ according to consumer protection authorities cited by Bloomberg.
Regional groups across the country say they are being inundated with complaints over the dwindling size of goods packages being offered either for the same price or one reduced disproportionately to the fall in size or weight.
Some 100 such complaints have been registered by the Hamburg branch of the group in the past two weeks, which is three to five times above the norm, as shoppers increasingly realize they’re getting less for their money.
Referred to as “bluff packages,” the consumer protection authorities’ list cites 14% inflation for gummy bears and 20% for potato chips, with 25% price hike for some margarines. According to the group, practically all products have been impacted by the phenomenon which was particularly widespread in the 1970s.
Such “downsizing” is being wielded in today’s world of packaged consumables by most of the big food manufacturers, underscore the consumer protection groups.
Young women celebrate the opening of the 182. Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, southern Germany, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2022
Oktoberfest, Bavarian Beer Factories on the Chopping Block Amid Germany's Brewing Energy Crisis
29 July, 14:10 GMT
Along with the energy crisis that Europe has been grappling with, food costs have become the biggest driver of German inflation, rising at a year-on-year pace of 14% in July. Overall, the inflation rate in Germany, measured as the year-on-year change in the consumer price index, stood at 7.5% in July 2022, piling more pressure on low-income households’ budgets.
“What we’re seeing now is really just the beginning. Between selling goods in old packaging and planning, producing and delivering new ones, preparations for covert price increases take about half a year. Experience suggests this shrinkflation scam will be heavily used in the fall, winter and early next year,” Armin Valet, a nutrition specialist at Verbraucherzentrale Hamburg consumer group, was cited as saying.
Piping systems and shut-off valves are pictured at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline, in Lubmin, Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
Energy Crisis in Europe
'Explosive Mood': Germany Expects 'Winter of Fury' Amid Energy Crisis and Soaring Inflation
12 August, 10:49 GMT
Germany’s statistics office has also indicated it is aware of the tactics being used. Costs of over 300,000 goods and services are being tracked monthly along with the sizes and volumes they are offered in.
Against this backdrop, German retail sales plummeted in June - down 9.8% from the previous year - as consumers slashed spending on non-essential goods to deal with record inflation. An even steeper decline in sales has been registered in the case of non-food items such as furniture and household appliances or clothing and shoes.
Economists predict that German inflation will further peak at 9.1% this quarter. This comes as record euro-zone inflation forced a half- percentage point European Central Bank (ECB) rate increase – its first in hike in 11 years. For the overall euro area, economists say price growth accelerated to 8.7% in July.
The dire predictions come as Germany, Europe’s leading economy, has been facing an energy crisis amid Brussels’ push to “phase out” or dramatically cut down on Russian oil, gas, and coal deliveries to “punish” Moscow for the crisis in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has characterized the EU’s policies in response to Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as “suicidal.”
Ordinary people in Germany have been hard-hit by the self-inflicted energy price shocks, with a survey conducted by the Institute of New Social Answers last month revealing that one in six Germans have resorted to skipping meals thanks to skyrocketing food inflation.
Authorities have been urging people to bathe less, wear warm sweaters to save on heating costs, and take other measures to deal with the energy crisis.
Before the escalation of the security crisis in Ukraine earlier this year, Germany purchased about 40 percent of its gas and a quarter of its oil from Russia. Accordingly, the European economic and industrial powerhouse has been especially hard-hit after agreeing to Brussels’ directives to cut down energy dependence on Russia.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2022
Russia
Germany’s Scholz Admits to Blowback From Anti-Russian Sanctions as Food, Energy Prices Skyrocket
23 March, 15:06 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала