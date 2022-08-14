https://sputniknews.com/20220814/dalit-boy-dies-in-rajastan-after-being-beaten-by-school-teacher-for-drinking-water-1099575185.html

Dalit Boy Dies in Rajastan After Being Beaten by School Teacher For... Drinking Water

Dalit Boy Dies in Rajastan After Being Beaten by School Teacher For... Drinking Water

The incident reportedly took place on 20 July at a private school in the village Surana in the Jalore district of India's Rajasthan state. The boy was... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-14T12:43+0000

2022-08-14T12:43+0000

2022-08-14T12:43+0000

india

death

dalit

student

water

caste

discrimination

rajasthan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107812/87/1078128750_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_cb76d3bc7e311717985f282c8beaf8ef.jpg

Family members of a nine-year-old Dalit boy from India's Rajasthan state, have alleged that the child who died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, was beaten by a teacher for drinking water from a pot meant for upper caste people. The boy sustained serious injuries on the face and ears from the accused teacher, Chail Singh (40), who has now been arrested, police said on Sunday.A video of the severely injured boy lying on a stretcher in the hospital went viral.Warning: some viewers may find the following video disturbing.Rajasthan state chief Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to condemn the incident and pledged to carry out a speedy investigation, along with offering compensation of INR 500,000 ($6,279) from the relief fund for the family of the deceased. Rajasthan state legislator Rajendra Singh Rathore condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the teacher.

rajasthan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

death, dalit, student, water, caste, discrimination, rajasthan