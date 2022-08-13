https://sputniknews.com/20220813/videos--number-of-injured-in-bus-attack-in-old-city-of-jerusalem-rises-to-seven---mda-1099562435.html

Videos- Number of Injured in Bus Attack in Old City of Jerusalem Rises to Seven - MDA

Videos- Number of Injured in Bus Attack in Old City of Jerusalem Rises to Seven - MDA

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least seven people were injured in the attack on a bus in the Old City of Jerusalem, Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national emergency... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-13T23:41+0000

2022-08-13T23:41+0000

2022-08-13T23:43+0000

world

israel

bus

jerusalem

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099562291_0:161:970:707_1920x0_80_0_0_1f53abe4ff465adc7bf654643f26a035.png

Shortly after midnight Saturday, The Times of Israel reported that at least two people sustained serious injuries when a bus came under fire near the Wailing Wall.Earlier, MDA said in its initial report on the attack that two patients in serious condition were getting treated by paramedics.The attacker appears to have fled the scene, according to The Times of Israel.

jerusalem

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

israel, bus, jerusalem