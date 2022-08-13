Videos- Number of Injured in Bus Attack in Old City of Jerusalem Rises to Seven - MDA

International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least seven people were injured in the attack on a bus in the Old City of Jerusalem, Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency... 13.08.2022
Shortly after midnight Saturday, The Times of Israel reported that at least two people sustained serious injuries when a bus came under fire near the Wailing Wall.Earlier, MDA said in its initial report on the attack that two patients in serious condition were getting treated by paramedics.The attacker appears to have fled the scene, according to The Times of Israel.
23:41 GMT 13.08.2022 (Updated: 23:43 GMT 13.08.2022)
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least seven people were injured in the attack on a bus in the Old City of Jerusalem, Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national emergency medical service, said.
Shortly after midnight Saturday, The Times of Israel reported that at least two people sustained serious injuries when a bus came under fire near the Wailing Wall.
"Update to the terror attack in the Old City in Jerusalem: There are two scenes, including a bus. MDA EMTs [emergency medical technicians] and Paramedics are treating and conveying 7 patients to hospital, 2 in serious condition and 5 in mild to moderate condition," MDA Spokesperson Zaki Heller said on social media.
Earlier, MDA said in its initial report on the attack that two patients in serious condition were getting treated by paramedics.
"At 01:24 [22:24 GMT on Saturday] a report of a shooting was received in MDA's 101 Jerusalem Region emergency dispatch center of a shooting towards a bus... EMTs and Paramedics are treating 2 patients in serious condition," Zaki Heller said.
The attacker appears to have fled the scene, according to The Times of Israel.
