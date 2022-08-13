https://sputniknews.com/20220813/taliban-militants-fire-into-air-to-disperse-womens-protest-in-kabul---videos-1099538295.html

Taliban Militants Fire Into Air to Disperse Women's Protest in Kabul - Videos

Since the Taliban* overthrew Ashraf Ghani's government and seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, protests involving women have become more frequent in...

Taliban militants fired into the air to disperse a women's protest in Kabul on Saturday, media reports say.According to AFP, some 40 women were taking part in the protest in front of the Education Ministry, chanting "bread, work and freedom" before they were pulled from the area by the Taliban.Videos from the scene have emerged online. According to journalist Habib Khan, some of the participants were injured, while a number of others were detained during the protest. Since August 15, 2021, when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US and allied forces and the collapse of Ashraf Ghani's government, Afghan women have been seeking rights to receive education, work, and participate in the country's political life. * The Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

