Taliban Militants Fire Into Air to Disperse Women's Protest in Kabul - Videos
Taliban Militants Fire Into Air to Disperse Women's Protest in Kabul - Videos
Since the Taliban* overthrew Ashraf Ghani's government and seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, protests involving women have become more frequent in...
Taliban militants fired into the air to disperse a women's protest in Kabul on Saturday, media reports say.According to AFP, some 40 women were taking part in the protest in front of the Education Ministry, chanting "bread, work and freedom" before they were pulled from the area by the Taliban.Videos from the scene have emerged online. According to journalist Habib Khan, some of the participants were injured, while a number of others were detained during the protest. Since August 15, 2021, when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US and allied forces and the collapse of Ashraf Ghani's government, Afghan women have been seeking rights to receive education, work, and participate in the country's political life. * The Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
Taliban Militants Fire Into Air to Disperse Women's Protest in Kabul - Videos

07:44 GMT 13.08.2022
Taliban fighter stand guard in a mosque at the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 1, 2022
Since the Taliban* overthrew Ashraf Ghani's government and seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, protests involving women have become more frequent in the country, with local female activists trying to make their voices heard.
Taliban militants fired into the air to disperse a women's protest in Kabul on Saturday, media reports say.
According to AFP, some 40 women were taking part in the protest in front of the Education Ministry, chanting "bread, work and freedom" before they were pulled from the area by the Taliban.
Videos from the scene have emerged online.
According to journalist Habib Khan, some of the participants were injured, while a number of others were detained during the protest.
© PhotoTalibs disperse women's protest
Talibs disperse women's protest - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2022
Talibs disperse women's protest
© Photo
Since August 15, 2021, when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US and allied forces and the collapse of Ashraf Ghani's government, Afghan women have been seeking rights to receive education, work, and participate in the country's political life.
* The Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
