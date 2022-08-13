https://sputniknews.com/20220813/paraguay-could-launch-investigation-against-sanctioned-vice-president---prosecutors-office-1099531718.html

Paraguay Could Launch Investigation Against Sanctioned Vice President - Prosecutor’s Office

Paraguay Could Launch Investigation Against Sanctioned Vice President - Prosecutor’s Office

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Paraguay’s prosecutor’s office says it will assess the need to open an investigation against Vice President Hugo Velazquez, whom the... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-13T02:35+0000

2022-08-13T02:35+0000

2022-08-13T02:34+0000

americas

paraguay

antony blinken

corruption

investigation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102919/25/1029192568_0:54:1025:630_1920x0_80_0_0_e9c14b99ad747d27c9de54a77080ba0d.jpg

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Friday that the US was imposing visa restrictions on Velazquez, his associate Juan Carlos "Charly" Duarte Martinez, and immediate family members, for their alleged involvement in corruption, including bribery of a public official and interference in public processes.According to Blinken, Duarte allegedly offered a bribe to a Paraguayan public official in order to obstruct an investigation that threatened the Paraguayan vice president and his financial interests.Earlier this year, Paraguayan prosecutors launched an investigation against former President Horacio Cartes, suspected of corruption and money-laundering. Cartes was listed in the so-called Pandora Papers - leaked documents published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists within the investigation into offshore schemes of a number of world's high-ranking leaders.

americas

paraguay

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

paraguay, antony blinken, corruption, investigation