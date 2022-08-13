https://sputniknews.com/20220813/man-killed-in-elephant-attack-in-sri-lanka---reports-1099561102.html

Man Killed in Elephant Attack in Sri Lanka - Reports

Man Killed in Elephant Attack in Sri Lanka - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man has died as a result of an attack by a wild elephant in the Polonnaruwa district in Sri Lanka, local media reported on Saturday. 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-13T19:53+0000

2022-08-13T19:53+0000

2022-08-13T19:53+0000

world

sri lanka

elephant

animal attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103455/08/1034550814_0:229:4411:2710_1920x0_80_0_0_77f04316422ec83fc6696cdaeb836bdd.jpg

According to the Newsfirst newspaper, the incident took place on Friday night. The victim was a 61-year-old man, father of three. He was reportedly looking after his own plantation when the animal suddenly attacked him.The man became the third victim of elephant attacks in the area in 2022, the media outlet reported.

sri lanka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sri lanka, elephant, animal attack