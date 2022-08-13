International
Man Killed in Elephant Attack in Sri Lanka - Reports
Man Killed in Elephant Attack in Sri Lanka - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man has died as a result of an attack by a wild elephant in the Polonnaruwa district in Sri Lanka, local media reported on Saturday.
According to the Newsfirst newspaper, the incident took place on Friday night. The victim was a 61-year-old man, father of three. He was reportedly looking after his own plantation when the animal suddenly attacked him.The man became the third victim of elephant attacks in the area in 2022, the media outlet reported.
Man Killed in Elephant Attack in Sri Lanka - Reports

19:53 GMT 13.08.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man has died as a result of an attack by a wild elephant in the Polonnaruwa district in Sri Lanka, local media reported on Saturday.
According to the Newsfirst newspaper, the incident took place on Friday night. The victim was a 61-year-old man, father of three. He was reportedly looking after his own plantation when the animal suddenly attacked him.
The man became the third victim of elephant attacks in the area in 2022, the media outlet reported.
