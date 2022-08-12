https://sputniknews.com/20220812/russia-completes-development-of-mini-missiles-for-pantsir-air-defense-systems-rostec-1099499229.html
Russia Completes Development of Mini-Missiles for Pantsir Air Defense Systems: Rostec
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has completed the development of mini-missiles for the Pantsir air defense systems, Rostec First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov told Sputnik.
"A short-range anti-aircraft guided missile has been developed for the Pantsir-S1M complex. It significantly expands the possibilities of combating multiple small-sized targets. These, of course, are not only about UAVs, but also, for example, projectiles of multiple launch rocket system, anti-radar and guided missiles, precise weapons, aircraft and helicopters, as well as their onboard weapons," Artyakov said.
With these missiles the Pantsir systems
will be able to destroy targets at the record distance of 500 meters (1,640 feet).
The Pantsir-S anti-aircraft artillery weapon system is designed for sight shooting at planes, helicopters, cruise missiles and drones, and hitting aerial targets flying at altitudes up to 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and at ranges up to 20 kilometers.