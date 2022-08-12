International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20220812/russia-completes-development-of-mini-missiles-for-pantsir-air-defense-systems-rostec-1099499229.html
Russia Completes Development of Mini-Missiles for Pantsir Air Defense Systems: Rostec
Russia Completes Development of Mini-Missiles for Pantsir Air Defense Systems: Rostec
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has completed the development of mini-missiles for the Pantsir air defense systems, Rostec First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov told... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-12T04:58+0000
2022-08-12T04:58+0000
military
pantsir missile system
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092597624_0:158:2059:1316_1920x0_80_0_0_12355362200c101dccdb28b62ef33e1e.jpg
"A short-range anti-aircraft guided missile has been developed for the Pantsir-S1M complex. It significantly expands the possibilities of combating multiple small-sized targets. These, of course, are not only about UAVs, but also, for example, projectiles of multiple launch rocket system, anti-radar and guided missiles, precise weapons, aircraft and helicopters, as well as their onboard weapons," Artyakov said.With these missiles the Pantsir systems will be able to destroy targets at the record distance of 500 meters (1,640 feet).The Pantsir-S anti-aircraft artillery weapon system is designed for sight shooting at planes, helicopters, cruise missiles and drones, and hitting aerial targets flying at altitudes up to 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and at ranges up to 20 kilometers.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092597624_283:0:2059:1332_1920x0_80_0_0_86abbcb429e251364967c8672b5ee125.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pantsir missile system, russia

Russia Completes Development of Mini-Missiles for Pantsir Air Defense Systems: Rostec

04:58 GMT 12.08.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the photo bankAnti-aircraft missile and artillery complex "Pantsir-S1" at the anti-terrorist exercises of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) "Peace Mission - 2021" at the Donguzsky training ground in the Orenburg Region.
Anti-aircraft missile and artillery complex Pantsir-S1 at the anti-terrorist exercises of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Peace Mission - 2021 at the Donguzsky training ground in the Orenburg Region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has completed the development of mini-missiles for the Pantsir air defense systems, Rostec First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov told Sputnik.
"A short-range anti-aircraft guided missile has been developed for the Pantsir-S1M complex. It significantly expands the possibilities of combating multiple small-sized targets. These, of course, are not only about UAVs, but also, for example, projectiles of multiple launch rocket system, anti-radar and guided missiles, precise weapons, aircraft and helicopters, as well as their onboard weapons," Artyakov said.
With these missiles the Pantsir systems will be able to destroy targets at the record distance of 500 meters (1,640 feet).
The Pantsir-S anti-aircraft artillery weapon system is designed for sight shooting at planes, helicopters, cruise missiles and drones, and hitting aerial targets flying at altitudes up to 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and at ranges up to 20 kilometers.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала