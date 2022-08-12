International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220812/north-macedonias-decision-not-to-establish-post-of-honorary-consul-politically-motivated-moscow-1099515905.html
North Macedonia's Decision Not to Establish Post of Honorary Consul Politically Motivated: Moscow
North Macedonia's Decision Not to Establish Post of Honorary Consul Politically Motivated: Moscow
On Friday, North Macedonia made a U-turn by notifying Moscow that refused to establish the post of honorary consul of Russia in the city of Bitola. 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-12T12:16+0000
2022-08-12T12:59+0000
world
north macedonia
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095534768_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eac3156ecc4d9cfcd879479986f80d66.jpg
North Macedonia's decision to withdraw consent to the establishment of the post of honorary consul of Russia is politically motivated, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.Moscow stressed that Skopje was sacrificing the institution of awarding honorary consuls to the West's anti-Russia narrative, and pledged to respond to the move."There is no doubt that we are talking again about a politically charged, hostile gesture. Yet another attack against us, which is intended to aggravate the rift in Russian-North Macedonian relations, which appeared due to the non–independent behavior of North Macedonia, as well as to demonstrate the blind loyalty of the Balkan country to its Western allies," the Foreign Ministry said.On August 3, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovsky, made serious accusations against Russia, including interference in the internal affairs of his country, but failed to provide any evidence. On July 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the West is trying to make North Macedonia an instrument of the anti-Russian game.
north macedonia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095534768_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d320f98a4addb10e9e06c8a9c84c8db3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north macedonia, russia

North Macedonia's Decision Not to Establish Post of Honorary Consul Politically Motivated: Moscow

12:16 GMT 12.08.2022 (Updated: 12:59 GMT 12.08.2022)
© Sputnik / Evgeny OdinikovBuilding of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow
Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinikov
Subscribe
International
India
On Friday, North Macedonia made a U-turn by notifying Moscow that refused to establish the post of honorary consul of Russia in the city of Bitola.
North Macedonia's decision to withdraw consent to the establishment of the post of honorary consul of Russia is politically motivated, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The authorities of North Macedonia have officially notified Moscow of the withdrawal of consent to the establishment of the post of honorary consul of Russia in the city of Bitola. Nothing is said about the motives for this step, they probably could not be formulated due to their apparent absence," the ministry added.

Moscow stressed that Skopje was sacrificing the institution of awarding honorary consuls to the West's anti-Russia narrative, and pledged to respond to the move.
"There is no doubt that we are talking again about a politically charged, hostile gesture. Yet another attack against us, which is intended to aggravate the rift in Russian-North Macedonian relations, which appeared due to the non–independent behavior of North Macedonia, as well as to demonstrate the blind loyalty of the Balkan country to its Western allies," the Foreign Ministry said.
On August 3, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovsky, made serious accusations against Russia, including interference in the internal affairs of his country, but failed to provide any evidence.
On July 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the West is trying to make North Macedonia an instrument of the anti-Russian game.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала