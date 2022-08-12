https://sputniknews.com/20220812/north-macedonias-decision-not-to-establish-post-of-honorary-consul-politically-motivated-moscow-1099515905.html

North Macedonia's Decision Not to Establish Post of Honorary Consul Politically Motivated: Moscow

North Macedonia's Decision Not to Establish Post of Honorary Consul Politically Motivated: Moscow

On Friday, North Macedonia made a U-turn by notifying Moscow that refused to establish the post of honorary consul of Russia in the city of Bitola. 12.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-12T12:16+0000

2022-08-12T12:16+0000

2022-08-12T12:59+0000

world

north macedonia

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095534768_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eac3156ecc4d9cfcd879479986f80d66.jpg

North Macedonia's decision to withdraw consent to the establishment of the post of honorary consul of Russia is politically motivated, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.Moscow stressed that Skopje was sacrificing the institution of awarding honorary consuls to the West's anti-Russia narrative, and pledged to respond to the move."There is no doubt that we are talking again about a politically charged, hostile gesture. Yet another attack against us, which is intended to aggravate the rift in Russian-North Macedonian relations, which appeared due to the non–independent behavior of North Macedonia, as well as to demonstrate the blind loyalty of the Balkan country to its Western allies," the Foreign Ministry said.On August 3, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovsky, made serious accusations against Russia, including interference in the internal affairs of his country, but failed to provide any evidence. On July 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the West is trying to make North Macedonia an instrument of the anti-Russian game.

north macedonia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

north macedonia, russia