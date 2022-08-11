https://sputniknews.com/20220811/coca-cola-lost-195mln-after-halting-russia-business-1099487674.html

Coca-Cola Lost $195Mln After Halting Russia Business

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (Coca-Cola HBC) lost about 190 million euros ($195 million) in the first half of the year, mainly... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

"In H1 we incurred non-cash charges of €188 million and cash charges of €2 million, predominantly related to our business in Russia. As a result of post balance sheet events, we expect to incur further charges in H2, currently estimated at €82 million," the company said.Coca-Cola HBC also reported a 29% increase in net revenue for the first half of the year, equal to 4.2 billion euros ($4.3 billion).Coca-Cola HBC is the world's largest producer of soft drinks, with more than 500 brands, including such popular brands as Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite. On March 8, the company suspended its activities in Russia and in mid-June it announced suspending production and sales of beverages under Coca-Cola Company brands in Russia.

