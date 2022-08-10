https://sputniknews.com/20220810/new-zealand-could-eventually-join-aukus-us-deputy-secretary-of-state-wendy-sherman-1099438820.html

New Zealand Could Eventually Join AUKUS: US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman

New Zealand could eventually join the AUKUS alliance currently consisting of Australia, the UK and the United States, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said.

"We've always said that going forward as we look at other emerging technologies and what that may mean for everyone's security in the world, that there may be scope for others to join so certainly if that time comes, New Zealand is a country with whom we would have conversation," Sherman said.In September 2021, Australia, the UK and the US announced the AUKUS new trilateral partnership. Australia announced its withdrawal from a $66 billion contract with France to receive 12 state-of-the-art conventionally-powered attack submarines. The United States has vowed to enhance Australia's military capabilities with nuclear-powered submarines.

