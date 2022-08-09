https://sputniknews.com/20220809/india-mandates-collecting-sensitive-data-of-each-to-and-fro-air-traveler-24-hours-before-flight-1099416287.html

India Mandates Collecting Sensitive Data of Each 'To and Fro' Air Traveler 24 Hours Before Flight

India Mandates Collecting Sensitive Data of Each 'To and Fro' Air Traveler 24 Hours Before Flight

According to the new regulations viewed by Sputnik, India's government will collect the Permanent Account Numbers (PANs), complete addresses, emails, telephone... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-09T10:46+0000

2022-08-09T10:46+0000

2022-08-09T10:46+0000

india

twitter

sputnik

airlines

narendra modi

nirav modi

censorship

indian foreign ministry

press freedom

un

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099418287_0:0:3337:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_7eba31d7caf84498b21f078862958104.jpg

The Indian government on Tuesday mandated that aircraft operators must provide the personal data of every passenger travelling on international flights to and from India.The government established "National Customs Targeting Centre-Passenger" (NCTC-P) under the Passenger Name Record Information Regulations, 2022, to keep records of passengers, and later government officials will process them.Every aircraft operator, meaning not only airlines but also chartered flight operators, will have to share information in the prescribed format 24 hours before departure from the airport. If they fail to do so, a cash penalty will follow.Earlier, the International Federation of Journalists slammed Delhi for "suppression of free speech" as several journalists were denied the opportunity to travel abroad.In July, two Kashmiri journalists, Aakash Hassan and Pulitzer award winner Sanna Irshad Mattoo, were denied permission to travel abroad, and the immigration authorities allegedly did not provide reasons for prohibiting them from leaving the country.In another case, a US professor who specializes in sustainable development, was also sent back upon her arrival at an Indian airport.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

twitter, sputnik, airlines, narendra modi, nirav modi, censorship, indian foreign ministry, press freedom, un